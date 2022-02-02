NORTH MANKATO — Residents can give input on the future of the area surrounding Lookout Drive from Lee Boulevard to Somerset Lane and the area surrounding South Central College.
The city of North Mankato wants to create a plan that includes a shared vision from residents and entities in or near the area.
It will help in developing the Lookout Drive Corridor Study that is underway.
The city said it wants to "achieve a framework for investment and regulatory policies for the area along and around Lookout Drive and SCC consistent with city goals."
Residents can access the survey at: northmankato.com/lookout-drive-area-plan or by obtaining a paper copy at the North Mankato City Hall, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The survey will be available until Feb. 14.
Questions may be directed to City Planner Matt Lassonde at matthewl@northmankato.com or 507-514-6456.
