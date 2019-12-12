NORTH MANKATO — A proposed policy to regulate natural lawn gardens in North Mankato is drawing criticism from concerned residents and praise from local officials.
The proposed ordinance amendment would allow pollinator gardens and so-called “natural” lawns in North Mankato. Though North Mankato has expressed support for pollinator gardens in recent years, the city’s current ordinance doesn’t allow either type of gardens or lawns. That code was only enforced if people complained.
The North Mankato Planning Commission reviewed the policy Thursday but ultimately tabled it to gather more information on natural lawns.
The policy comes after the North Mankato City Council reviewed an abatement request in October for a property at the 200 block of Allan Avenue that the homeowners had turned into a natural lawn and a pollinator site for bees. The owners had allowed parts of the property to become overgrown due to their age and medical issues, which spurred neighbors to complain to the city.
Under the proposed code, residents would automatically be allowed to have a pollinator garden or natural lawn, meaning plants that could grow more than 6 inches tall, on 30% of their property or 250 square feet, whichever’s smaller. The lawn would have to be set back at least 5 feet from the property’s sides, and 10 feet from the front or back of the property.
Residents who want to cover their yard with plants would have to submit an application to the city, without a fee, that would include a site plan and whatever plants they planned to have. Those residents would also have to send or give copies of the application to neighbors within 200 feet of the property in question, as well as collect their neighbors’ signatures certifying they received the copies.
If more than 25% of neighbors object to the application, it would go before the planning commission.
Community Development Director Mike Fischer said the policy, which North Mankato copied from Moorhead, would satisfy potential neighbor concerns while allowing residents to have natural lawns if they wanted.
Yet some residents say the policy is too broad and restrictive. Five spoke out against the policy at the commission meeting, saying the proposal was “a solution in search of a problem.”
“I really think the city should be focusing on health and safety rules,” said Barb Church.
Church and others said they believed the policy infringes on property owners’ rights. They wanted the commission to examine policies from other Minnesota cities and said the policy could be a deterrent if residents had to get permission from neighbors to host a pollinator garden.
“If a resident is willing to host a natural lawn area, they should not be prohibited from doing so because one or more neighbors have not had the opportunity to learn and understand why a pollinator habitat is so important,” Stefanie Jaquette said.
Bess Tsaose, who has advocated for pollinator habitats in the past, said the proposed code would hurt environmental efforts within North Mankato because it creates too many barriers.
“It’s onerous,” she said.
She also said North Mankato would be moving away from a statewide effort to encourage pollinator gardens under an executive order Gov. Tim Walz signed in April.
One resident spoke in favor of regulating natural lawns. Diane Anderson, one of the neighbors who complained to the city about the house at the 200 block of Allan Avenue, said those complaints were valid and natural lawns need some regulation.
“We have two other neighbors who have pollinator gardens. They’re awesome,” Anderson said. “But when you think your whole property can be a pollinator garden, it’s junk. If you want something like that, to me, go out into the country and plant an acre.”
Commission members shared Anderson’s concerns that natural lawns negatively affect nearby property values. And the commission agreed some sort of code was necessary to formally allow natural lawns. Yet they also questioned some of the definitions within the proposed code.
Corey Brunton also brought up concerns over how the city would enforce the ordinance, as staff will have to bring in consultants to police whether a natural lawn is overgrown. It’s also unclear whether the city would actively enforce the code or only act after neighbor complaints.
Commission Chair Stephanie Stoffel said North Mankato still had several months to examine the issue, as well as find examples of other codes Minnesota cities have passed.
“The more we educate ourselves and the more we learn about this, the better decision we’ll make in the long run,” she said.
