MANKATO — Two south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
The deaths occurred in a Nicollet County resident between 90-94 years old and a Martin County resident between 60-64 years old.
The nine-county region's pandemic death toll is up to 233, including five so far in April.
Minnesota had 13 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,044.
Area counties also combined for 89 newly confirmed cases, a jump from the lower totals Monday and Tuesday. The 89 cases were the region's biggest daily uptick since April 8.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Nicollet County — 12
- Faribault County — 10
- Martin County — 8
- Brown County — 7
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
