MANKATO — Two south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.

The deaths occurred in a Nicollet County resident between 90-94 years old and a Martin County resident between 60-64 years old.

The nine-county region's pandemic death toll is up to 233, including five so far in April.

Minnesota had 13 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,044.

Area counties also combined for 89 newly confirmed cases, a jump from the lower totals Monday and Tuesday. The 89 cases were the region's biggest daily uptick since April 8. 

The full list of new cases by county includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 31
  • Le Sueur County — 15
  • Nicollet County — 12
  • Faribault County — 10
  • Martin County — 8
  • Brown County — 7
  • Sibley County — 3
  • Waseca County — 1
  • Watonwan County — 1

This story will be updated. 

