MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, bringing the region's pandemic death toll to 52 in December alone.
The deaths, confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, occurred in a Faribault County resident in their mid to late 60s and a Watonwan County resident in their mid to late 80s. Watonwan County has had seven total COVID deaths, while Faribault County has had 10.
The nine-county region has had 162 total COVID deaths during the pandemic, 57% of which were confirmed in November or December.
New COVID cases have ramped down in recent weeks, but the spike in deaths over the last two months came after cases and hospitalizations soared in the region.
December has been both south-central Minnesota and the state as a whole's most deadly month yet during the pandemic. The health department confirmed another 36 COVID deaths statewide Tuesday.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,196.
Area counties also combined for 57 new cases Tuesday, an uptick from Monday. The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Brown County — 6
- Martin County — 6
- Waseca County — 4
- Sibley County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
