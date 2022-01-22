MANKATO — Mankato residents who would like to learn more about local redistricting will have a chance in the next two weeks when the city hosts online information sessions about the once-a-decade process of equalizing populations in the five City Council wards.
Zoom meetings are planned for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Spanish and Somali translation services will be available during the noon meeting on Feb. 1.
Links to the meetings and more information about redistricting can also be found at www.mankatomn.gov/your-government/redistricting or by calling the city's 311 helpline.
As part of the redistricting process at all levels of government, average citizens are given the opportunity to submit their own maps. The webpage offers ways to schedule an in-person tutorial with municipal staff on how to use the city's redistricting software to create a proposed map using updated population figures from the 2020 census.
Any ward maps created by citizens will be forwarded to the council as it prepares to approve new ward boundaries in March.
