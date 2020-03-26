NORTH MANKATO — Like many, the North Mankato Fire Department found themselves running short of sanitizing wipes and cleaners.
Fire Chief Dan Giefer said they've been taking extra care to sanitize their trucks and equipment after they return from a call, but had trouble finding cleaning supplies.
Firefighters brought in cleaners they had on hand, but it wasn't enough. So Thursday morning they posted a request on their Facebook page.
"We asked any citizens who had any excess if they could donate a bottle or two of sanitizing wipes or spray."
Giefer said they received offers almost instantly.
"I'd like to pass on a big thanks to them."
He said they don't want anyone to offer any more at this time.
"I think we're good and we don't want to take any that other people might need."
