EAGLE LAKE — The Eagle Lake City Council’s decision last month to allow a proposed motorsport park to move ahead without more detailed environmental studies has been challenged in state court.
Citizens Against Motorsports Park, led by several residents, including Michael Guentzel and Erin Guentzel, filed the suit at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, arguing the developer and city failed to properly address environmental concerns the court had earlier said needed more study.
Brad Bass of Bradford Development hopes to build an approximately three-mile driving track, a clubhouse and 104 car condos, surrounded by an earthen berm topped with a noise-barrier wall. The track would not be for races, but for people to drive their high-performance cars on. No spaces for spectators are proposed.
The “auto condos” could be purchased by members so they could house cars and enjoy a small rooftop living area.
The complex would be the only one of its kind for Minnesota car enthusiasts outside of Brainerd, according to Bradford.
The motorsports complex was first proposed in late 2018, with the developer looking at a site near the Mankato Regional Airport.
In summer of 2019, Bradford shifted to focusing on a 230-acre site of farmland along Highway 14, on the north edge of Eagle Lake and along the east side of the shallow lake just north of the highway.
In 2020, the City Council accepted an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, or EAW, prepared by Bradford for the project. The council decided a much more detailed Environment Impact Statement, or EIS, was not needed
But the citizens group opposed to the project filed suit, saying the city should have required the developer to do an EIS.
In April 2021, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the city erred in not requiring a review of how the complex could affect wildlife or its effects on climate change. But the ruling did not say the city should have required an EIS, and Bradford has since worked on completing the wildlife and climate change studies.
Engineers from Bolton and Menk, which has handled the planning and studies for Bradford, told the City Council last month that they believe they have now responded to all the wildlife and climate concerns and said they didn’t think requiring a more detailed EIS was justified.
Bolton and Menk’s studies show the CO2 emissions from the high-performance cars using the course would produce about 0.3 tons of CO2 per hour compared to Highway 14 traffic producing about 9.5 tons of CO2 each hour.
Bradford’s team said modeling shows that with the noise barriers and other mitigation, the noise levels will not be too high to seriously impact wildlife on or near the lake or residents across Highway 14.
The council voted 4-1 that the developer did not need to do further studies and could move ahead with seeking the permits the project would need from a variety of government agencies.
The new court filing means it will likely be nine months to a year before the court hears the case and makes a ruling.
The latest filing argues that the city declining to require more study is flawed because it did not rely on “substantial evidence” regarding the project’s “potential harmful effects on wildlife and failed to consider the project’s cumulative effects.”
Twin Cities attorney Paul Reuvers represents Eagle Lake.
“The city has thoroughly reviewed the issues on remand and we think the record will support the city,” he said.
Reuvers said the appeals court remanded back to the city only two very narrow issues. “I think they were (both) thoroughly vetted.”
Minneapolis attorney Marshall Tanick represents the citizens group.
“This is round two. The issues are a little different, but the same process,” Tanick said.
“We feel that the city’s reexamination of this issue after the court sent it back is inadequate, inefficient and incomplete.”
