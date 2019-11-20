Democrats are intent on starting a conversation about legalizing marijuana at the Minnesota Legislature next year, even if a bill wouldn’t clear the GOP-controlled Senate.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and local DFL lawmakers told area residents as such Wednesday night at a forum on cannabis at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“I don’t believe (Senate Republicans) will actually budge one inch,” Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said.
Yet a group of about 40 area residents, advocates from the Twin Cities and opponents of cannabis legalization who attended the meeting agreed the state should update some of its laws concerning marijuana.
People largely agreed Minnesota should expand its medical marijuana laws, which are among the most stringent regulations in the U.S. And many agreed non-violent marijuana misdemeanors should be expunged. But not everyone agreed marijuana should be legalized.
Byron Nordstrom of Le Sueur pointed out concerns his son, a police officer in Washington, has after that state legalized marijuana. Nordstrom said he was concerned legalizing cannabis wouldn’t stop black market production and could lead to more teens trying marijuana or other drugs.
Other residents dismissed Nordstrom’s concerns as fear-mongering. Several urged lawmakers to move forward on legalization, with strict regulations.
Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician, urged lawmakers to consider how legalizing marijuana could affect teens. Though teen marijuana use may decrease in states that have legalized cannabis, Smentek said she and other pediatricians are concerned legalization could make it easier for children and teens to access marijuana, which can cause serious complications.
“Cannabis is not a harmless drug to a still-developing brain,” Smentek said.
Others say legalization would help regulate how potent marijuana could be and how it could be sold. Winkler told residents he and other lawmakers hoped to learn from mistakes made in other states. In Colorado, lawmakers didn’t regulate how potent edibles and cannabis-infused gummi bears could be, which resulted in some children getting sick after eating them.
“Our goal is to create law for Minnesota that will fit the needs for Minnesota,” Winkler said.
Wednesday night’s forum was the eighth out of 15 such meetings around the state DFLers are holding to gather input on cannabis issues.
The DFL has embraced marijuana legalization in recent years. The topic was part of early discussions in this year’s legislative session, though proposals went nowhere after the GOP-controlled Senate refused to hear marijuana legalization legislation.
Democrats say legalizing and regulating recreational marijuana would balance racial arrest rate disparities between black and white pot smokers, as well as bring in additional taxable revenue and economic growth to the state.
Republicans are against regulating marijuana, saying states such as Colorado that have decriminalized marijuana have had increased homelessness, accidents and mental health concerns. Winkler disputed the correlation between an increase in homelessness and marijuana legalization, however.
“Many groups have released information that is biased, both for and against legalization,” Winkler said.
Gov. Tim Walz has notified state agencies to be ready to implement cannabis laws if lawmakers pass legislation next year, but the issue appears dead as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has publicly opposed changing Minnesota’s marijuana laws.
Thus far, 15 states have decriminalized cannabis, while 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana. Decriminalizing marijuana means people may not face criminal penalties for possessing cannabis, while full legalization would allow the state to regulate it as an industry.
Yet both parties have some common ground in expanding medical marijuana access throughout the state. Minnesota has only eight locations to buy cannabis and only 14 conditions eligible for treatment with medical cannabis.
There has also been a bipartisan push to decriminalize some marijuana-related crimes, as lawmakers from both sides appear to support reducing racial disparities in arresting and charging residents with non-violent misdemeanors. Residents at the forum also supported decriminalizing marijuana at the state level.
“It all comes down to social justice,” Louis Schwartzkopf of Mankato said.
