NORTH MANKATO — Residents living near Judson Bottom Road want North Mankato officials to reopen the road as soon as possible, though city staff still have concerns about its safety.
More than 20 residents urged the North Mankato City Council on Monday night to clean up the road, a portion of which has been closed since spring due to several landslides and rockslides.
“We really want the road open,” said Linda Johnson. “We’re all willing to drive it at our own risk.”
North Mankato regularly closes Judson Bottom Road in the spring due to flooding. Yet boulders and evidence of large landslides between Valerie Lane and the bottom of Lookout Drive spurred city officials to study the nearby bluffs before opening the road once more.
Area consultants examined the bluffs earlier this year and offered some temporary solutions to the ongoing erosion problems. For example, the city could coat the bluffs with liquid concrete to act as a buffer.
Yet there’s no long-term solution that would guarantee residents’ safety when traveling down that road. While stormwater doesn’t naturally run off onto Judson Bottom Road, all that precipitation is getting into the rock, eroding the bluffs from the inside out.
The council toured the area last month after repeated storms caused even more boulders to fall on the road. The city plans to keep the road closed until the council determines whether to reopen it to traffic, make it a biking or pedestrian trail, or close it.
Several residents say the road is a vital corridor for residents who live near the Minnesota River.
Craig Smith, who lives along Judson Bottom Road, said he uses the road to get to the hospital whenever a family member has a severe asthma attack. Smith also noted Judson Bottom Road is a useful corridor when winter storms close nearby streets.
“We’ve had lots of times where we’ve been stuck in town, and we’ve had to come on that roadway to get back home,” he said.
Smith said the last time he can recall major rockslides on the road was in the 1960s.
A Mankato resident, Ruth Craig, told the council her elderly father lives near the road and she needs to be able to reach him as soon as possible in case of emergency.
Several residents who live on nearby Marvin Boulevard and Valerie Lane said they were concerned about the increase in traffic on their streets since the road was closed. Valerie Lane is the detour road to the west of where Judson Bottom is closed, but it’s not wide enough for two cars to pass as it winds up the bluffs.
“It’s not meant for the heavy traffic that it has,” Jo Robbins said. “Plus you should see the motorcycles that try to go up around it, they lean and they fall over.”
Craig said she’s concerned the city hasn’t contacted nearby residents with updates since staff closed the road in March. She and other residents urged city officials to invest in keeping the road open and well-maintained.
At least one council member said he wanted to get cars back on Judson Bottom Road. Though Billy Steiner was shocked at the amount of rocks and debris that fell on the road during last month’s tour, he supported opening the road back up.
“Anything we can do, let’s get it reopened,” Steiner said.
Yet the city needs to weigh its options to keep people safe, according to Mayor Mark Dehen. Dehen noted the council has no preference yet on whether to reopen the road, but the city plans to continue studying the nearby bluffs.
“It’s a matter of safety,” he said.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said consultants will survey the bluffs to ensure no more boulders get loose this year before city staff make a recommendation on the road.
Staff are expected to give an update on the road at the council’s Aug. 19 meeting.
