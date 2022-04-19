RAPIDAN — High interest was evident and a variety of opinions offered when Blue Earth County hosted an open house in Rapidan Tuesday evening seeking input on whether the 110-year-old Rapidan Dam should be repaired or removed.
In the past 20 years, Blue Earth County has spent $6 million in emergency repairs to the dam after age and repeated flooding damaged it. In the winter of 2019, ice flows heavily damaged the dam’s hydro powerhouse, leaving it unable to produce electricity.
County commissioners need to decide whether to put at least another $15 million into repairs or spend an estimated $82 million to take out the mountain of toxic mud behind the dam and then remove the dam.
Several people were undecided.
“I haven’t formed a solid opinion,” said D.J. Williams, who lives in Rapidan. She said she sees pros and cons for either option. While the repair option is far cheaper, the county will almost certainly face more upkeep cost in the future.
“We’re going to keep having floods,” Williams said. “Either way we’re going to pay some money.”
Dain Fisher, who operates the Bent River Outfitters paddling business, said county commissioners have a huge decision to make. “It’s the biggest decision the county has made in years. It’s going to affect the next generations.”
While he said he understands those on either side of the issue, Fisher sees big recreational benefits in removing the dam and turning it into a whitewater rapids on the Blue Earth River.
“There would be a big economic impact.” He said kayakers, canoers and paddle boarders would be drawn to the area if there was a good whitewater rapids replacing the dam. He said whitewater paddle boarding is a rapidly growing sport.
“It would be one of the best in the Midwest. We’d be on the circuit (for races and competitions),” Fisher said.
He said if the county decides to keep the dam, they could also work to make it more of an attraction for visitors.
Doris Woods, who lives downstream of the dam, favored removing the structure. “They will keep putting money into it if they keep it.”
Jack McGowan, who’s visited the dam for more than 70 years, since he was a kid, favors keeping the dam and repairing the hydro power.
“The dam will produce power and it will sell. If you take it out, you’re producing nothing,” he said.
Gary Borgmeier grew up on a farm upriver from the dam and said it has created more flooding problems for those living upstream.
He’s retired and rents out his farmland and put some of it in the Conservation Reserve Program years ago because of flooding problems.
“I think they should take it out,” Borgmeier said. “They could have a good recreation area.”
County Administrator Bob Meyer said he was happy to see such a large turnout as residents filled the Township Hall and a steady stream came in throughout the evening.
He said Bolton & Menk will compile the public comment and present it to the County Board this summer. “Then the board will decide the next steps.”
Once a decision is made on either repair or removal, the county would seek federal and state grants to cover as much of the cost as possible.
“You can’t pursue the funding until you decide which way you’re going,” Meyer said.
Residents can visit blueearthcountymn.gov/rapidandam to view the presentation materials about the dam and leave comments.
