MANKATO — A bar and restaurant with axe-throwing lanes is scheduled to open in downtown Mankato later this summer.
On the hilltop, near River Hills Mall, a Muddy Cow grill & pub is set to open.
The Mankato Heights Plaza, where TJ Maxx and other businesses are located, has new ownership.
And the Kwik Trip off Highway 169 North is planning an expansion and renovation.
JD's Hideaway
Matt Ertman and Jesse Doyle are opening their third restaurant/bar ax-throwing venue, after launching two of them in Oklahoma in the past couple of years.
It will be at the site of the former BW3 and then New Bohemia and is currently occupied by The Blue Boat. The space is connected to the downtown Mankato Place.
Floor plans show seating both indoors and outdoors on a patio in the public central plaza area.
In addition to seating, six ax-throwing lanes, a game area, a golf simulator, and three dart lanes are planned.
Ertman lives in Blue Earth and runs a trucking company. Doyle, who has two years left in the Air Force, is currently based in Oklahoma.
"I'm originally from Amboy. We're excited about coming to Mankato. I've just been amazed at how Mankato has exploded over the years," Doyle said.
They opened a JD's Hideaway in Altus, Oklahoma, followed by one in Lawton, Oklahoma.
"We opened them during COVID, in 2020 and 2021, it's been a wild ride, but fun," Doyle said. "There's a steep learning curve. We learned a lot with our first two and you pay the price for it. We paid a high tuition for our learning," he laughed.
"We're a full service bar and restaurant. We take pride in being family friendly, but at 8 or 9 o'clock you turn down the lights and it's a more adult crowd," Doyle said.
"We're more gourmet bar food. We have a pretty extensive menu (jdshideaway.com)."
Gordon Awsumb, manager of Mankato Place, said he's been working with Julie Johnson, owner of The Blue Boat, to help her transition. The Blue Boat is an eco-retail art gallery, café and music venue.
"She has really tapped into something with fine dining here. But she had twice-and-a-half the space she needed."
He said he's working with her to transition into providing catering service for the Mankato Playhouse dinner theater located in Mankato Place. The theater has been a successful venue, selling out multiple performances.
Johnson said her plans are still up in the air.
"We are working on a few options. My ideal location is looking over the Minnesota River, where The Blue Boat is designed to be."
Muddy Cow
The new pub & grill will be at 1861 Adams Street, in a strip mall that was formerly Old Country Buffet. The building is owned by Tailwind Group.
They are taking the space where Buffalo Wings & Rings was located. They opened in 2017 and closed last October.
Muddy Cow has several other Minnesota locations and offers wings, burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads and more.
Their website said Muddy Cow Bar & Grill sources all fresh ingredients from farms within 300 miles of their establishments. "Locally owned and operated, always providing fresh food, 2-for-1 drinks and 32 TVs for all the sports you need."
Mankato Heights
Mankato Heights Plaza, home to TJ Maxx, Michaels, Mainstream Boutique and several other businesses has been purchased by an investor group led by Tailwind Group of Mankato.
Kelly Mayo, senior commercial property manager for Tailwind, said the purchase includes the large building where TJ Maxx and other stores are located, as well as a smaller strip mall located east of Panera that used to house Caribou Coffee, and a smaller building south of Panera.
County tax records show the three buildings have a combined taxable value of more than $15 million.
Mayo said GNC will be opening soon in the smaller strip mall. He said there are two vacancies in the larger building. "We're in discussion with prospective tenants."
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip is planning a 1,300-square-foot addition to its Highway 169 store, adding to the eastern side of the existing 5,000-square-foot building.
The addition plans show kitchen space, a freezer, cooler and new display areas.
They plan to remove the existing white vinyl siding on the exterior and install new brick veneer, as well as make other improvements to the exterior.
