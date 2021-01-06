MANKATO — Area bars, restaurants and entertainment venue owners were eager to hear Gov. Tim Walz announce details of restrictions they face when he issued a new order allowing them to reopen beginning Monday.
His new order allows for in-person service at 50% capacity and with a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums also can reopen at 25% capacity. All venues must limit the total number of people inside to no more than 150. Masks are required.
"We were waiting for the announcement. I'd like to see 100% like our neighboring states, but 50% is doable," said Jim Downs, whose family owns the NaKato in North Mankato and Pagliai’s Pizza in downtown Mankato.
"Anything less than 50% just isn't workable. This gives us the chance to open up and survive," Downs said.
Steve Wegman who owns Weggy's on Campus, the 507 downtown, as well as Berry Blendz, Krusty’s Donuts and the just opened Costanza’s Pizzeria, said he and his staff are in an upbeat mood. "We're ready to roll. I think for the first time in a long time people are feeling optimistic. We seem to be on the right track (with lower COVID cases)."
He said he and his staff are working hard to re-evaluate everything they do and to ensure safety for customers and staff.
"You take the shutdown and then re-evaluate and hopefully open stronger than when you closed."
With what he hopes is the end of restrictions and eventually the pandemic in sight, Wegman said he's unsure what the future will bring.
"We're going on almost a year with restrictions and closures. It's going to be weird to eventually go back to the new normal, whatever that is. I hope it's like the normal was before this, but who knows?"
Allison Jennings, senior manager at the Wow Zone, was glad Walz allowed bowling alleys to reopen. "The last time he reopened the bars and restaurants but not the bowling/entertainment, so I was glad he didn't do that again," she said. "We have a lot of league bowlers eager to get back."
The Wow Zone has bowling lanes in the back part of the building, a large arcade area and a restaurant. Jennings said the 50% and 25% percent capacity levels are workable for them because they have such a large building.
Walz also announced that youth and adult organized sports will be able to resume games on Jan. 14 with spectators but must follow capacity limits for indoor or outdoor venues.
The new order comes as the state is seeing a significant drop in COVID-19 positivity rates and there are fewer people being hospitalized.
"The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month," Walz said. "We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans' sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic's trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we've made."
Fitness centers already were allowed to open this week with social distancing restrictions and at 25% capacity, up to 150 people. Fitness classes can increase to 25 people. Pools also reopened this week at 25 % capacity.
Inventory rush
As details were announced, bars and restaurants began the rush to restock inventory in preparation of Monday's opening.
"We will have to order in a lot of produce and things," Jennings said. "And the beer. I wish we would have heard on Monday because a lot of people have to order on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to get things in time for Monday."
Downs said it's tough to gauge how much inventory will be needed. "When you reopen, you have to guess on the high side so you don't run out. We get three trucks a week in, so we can tweak things once we're open."
He said that last time restaurants and bars were able to reopen, food distributors had some shortages. "They had some things they just weren't stocked up on."
Downs and his crew also will be busy cleaning tap lines and getting in kegs of beer.
Wegman began bringing back more staff in recent days and started going through inventory to see what needs to be ordered. "You find out you only have a few rolls of toilet paper because we didn't need much, so now you need a case. I think everyone is scurrying (to order inventory)."
He expects they will be busy next week. "First I think everyone wants to go out, and I really think people want to support the industry, restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, theaters."
Businesses also need to round up staff for the opening. Downs knows some of his staff may have gotten other jobs.
"We've been in contact with a lot of them through this. We have a great staff and the ones we've talked to all want to come back."
They have about 35 employees at NaKato and 35 at the pizza shop.
Downs shut down the NaKato when the governor ordered bars and restaurants to close again in mid November. He kept the NaKato open to take-out and outdoor dining during the first round of closures but said doing take-out only during the recent shutdown wasn't worth it.
"People were wonderful about supporting us when we were open. We did some special events and had a lot of gift certificate sales. People were awesome."
Pagliai’s Pizza has remained fully staffed during the recent and previous shutdown. "We already had a big base of pickup and delivery anyway so we were able to expand on that. We're down overall but we were able to push through it," Downs said.
Both Jennings and Downs said the 10 p.m. closing time won't affect them too much, while bars will likely see more of an effect.
The Wow Zone will continue with its special opening hours when it reopens: 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday 1 p.m., and 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.
