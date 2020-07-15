NORTH MANKATO — The owner of Big Dog Sports Cafe and his staff are mourning the death of a longtime kitchen worker who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The North Mankato restaurant/bar closed for the evening Tuesday after they found out Benito Adams died.
The announcement on Facebook drew an outpouring of condolences, and owner Wade Becker said Adams will be greatly missed.
“He had been here for 12 years,” he said. “He was one of those guys you couldn’t find a reason not to like.”
Adams, who Becker estimated was about 50 years old, last worked in the kitchen on June 30 before he started to feel ill during scheduled time off. He sought a COVID test days later and the results came back positive.
All staff who were in contact with him received testing, with results coming back negative. Becker said Adams reported feeling a little better late last week.
He was tentatively scheduled to return to work Thursday at the earliest per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, but his condition took a turn for the worse.
County and state health officials can’t release specifics on individuals who have or had COVID-19. Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenburg did confirm via email she learned of a death in the county related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
“Our team offers our sincere condolences to this person’s family and friends,” she stated. “This individual was our first loss who was not considered part of our elderly population or connected with a long-term care facility, serving as an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 can significantly impact people at any age.”
Nicollet County has had 13 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, the most in south-central Minnesota. The new death linked to the illness is the first in the region in weeks.
One of the things customers might’ve known Adams by was his ribs, Becker said. Big Dog offers the popular dish every six weeks or so, and it was Ben who made them.
Adams’ family lives out of town and were informed of his death. Becker described the restaurant as like another family for Adams and his passing is a huge loss.
“You knew you could count on him,” he said. “Many, many people will miss the man and who he was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.