MANKATO — Two weeks into the statewide closure of bars and restaurants, owners and their staffs are working on the best ways to promote their take-out and delivery services.
Colleen Van Blarcom, who with her sister Keri Solheid own Bamco, which operates five McDonald's in Mankato, Faribault and Northfield, said they offer drive-thru service, curbside pickup and home delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats, but customers can't come in the stores to pick up orders.
"Our sales are down drastically," Van Blarcom said.
She said the Madison Avenue location has more home-delivery business as there are more homes and apartments surrounding it. "Our other two, there's not so much."
McDonald's nationwide is going to a limited menu beginning April 8.
She said she's thankful restaurants are at least able to offer pickup and delivery.
"All of us as restaurant people are glad we're deemed essential. When you think of the all the restaurants in Mankato and the sheer volume of stuff in their freezers, it would be a shame to not use that. And it takes some burden off the supply chain for grocers and others."
Van Blarcom said that with more restaurants than in the past concentrating on home delivery, companies that deliver food for them are busy. "It's been crazy for the DoorDash and Uber drivers."
In an email statement to The Free Press, Uber Eats said it saw a week-over-week increase in Eats orders last week in the U.S. and Canada. "Most notably in small businesses after waiving delivery fees for consumers to support local restaurants."
DoorDash said in a statement that 2,000 independent grocers across the U.S. will be waiving delivery fees on grocery orders for those 60 and over. The two Hy-Vee locations in Mankato are participating. The free delivery also applies to expectant others and those considered at high risk for illness.
Patrick Person, who with family and partners owns five restaurants, said they're adjusting things on the fly in this new era.
"We're digging in and doing what we can."
They are offering pickup and delivery service at 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter, Dino's Pizzeria in North Mankato and Tav on the Ave. in Mankato.
They temporarily closed their Number 4 American Bar and Kitchen as well as Flask businesses in downtown Mankato.
He said there's no one location doing more business than another overall.
"There's no rhyme or reason. One night we'll sell a lot more pizza (from Dino's) and another night we'll sell a lot more of other stuff. There's no road map for this. We're shooting from the hip and going with the flow," Person said.
He said they've been advertising specials on family meals, which has been working.
"They bring it home and feed the whole family. That's been successful."
He said they've also been selling family meals that can be baked the next night with instructions included. "That's been working good for us."
Person said they are having their own employees make home deliveries.
"We're trying to keep as many of our people employed as we can. We have a terrific staff and we want to keep them working."
Like everyone, he's still settling into the rapid changes and the unknown of the pandemic.
"I don't know what's going to happen. I've been through a lot of things, but never anything like this."
