MANKATO — Restaurants across the region have quickly added prominent "Order Delivery" and "Order Carry-Out" buttons on their websites as they prepare for what will be an at least 10-day ban on in-house dining.
On Monday Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, coffee shops and many other public venues, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The order allows only pickup or home delivery of food.
"We'll do curbside pickup and Door Dash delivery," said Gretchen Sandstrom of Tandem Bagels in downtown Mankato. She said they are also considering doing their own home delivery instead of relying on Door Dash, one of several companies that delivers food from restaurants to homes.
At least through Wednesday they are allowing people to come in the shop and pick up carry-out orders.
"We have a sign on the door so no more than five people can be inside." She said they will evaluate the in-store pickup after finding out what specific regulations surround the governor's order.
"We're doing what we can to serve the public but keep staff and customers safe," Sandstrom said.
Jenny Frank has owned the Thunder Bar & Grill in Good Thunder for 16 years.
Starting Wednesday they will be doing curbside pickup and free home delivery. She said it's unknown territory and she will see how it works, saying she has no geographical cutoff set for delivery at this point.
"We're going to try our best to deliver to whoever want us to. If you call and have money, we'll bring it to you."
Frank hopes to keep as much staff working as possible.
"I'll do my very, very best to take care of as many of my people as I can. We have a pretty awesome community here, so I think we'll get through it."
Last week she said it began to sink in that bars and restaurants could be forced to close.
"I thought there was a chance it'd come, I just didn't believe it, if you know what I mean. It's a crazy time."
At Weggy's On Campus, servers who will no longer be waiting on customers are being recruited as home delivery drivers.
"We've had a lot of carry-out in the past, but we've never done home delivery," said Morghan Bean.
Owner Steve Wegman said he has no idea what to expect. "We're in uncharted territory. We'll know better by this weekend," he said. "I'm assuming this will go at least two or three weeks."
He believes the governor's order still allows customers to come in and pick up carry-out orders or have them delivered to the curb.
He is indefinitely closing The 507, his sports bar in downtown Mankato. "It just doesn't make sense to keep it open."
Wegman said they'll have two or three servers at Weggy's on Wednesday and then either bring in more or fewer depending on how busy they are.
"We don't want to offer free delivery and not be able to handle it."
He said some employees already have chosen not to work. "They're just not comfortable working in the environment. So now you just see if you have the staff to stay open.
"It's a ghost town at MSU. It's weird. It's like being in a movie."
Other states have have taken similar actions in closing bars and restaurants, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington state.
Monday's order, which also included the closure of movie theaters, fitness centers and other public entertainment businesses, came after a host of other nonprofits and businesses announced they would temporarily close their offices.
Not since the flu pandemic of 1918, when more than 10,000 state residents died, has there been such a swift and thorough isolation of Minnesota.
