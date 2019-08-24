Facebook has transformed the way people interact with us and our stories.
Before social media, readers who had comments on a story either wrote a letter to the editor, came to our office or cornered us on the street.
Now when a story goes up on the web and on our Facebook page, people weigh in instantly.
It's often a race to see who will post the first comment on a story — someone praising whatever the topic is about or someone ridiculing it.
A story about a new bar-restaurant and bank building coming to Belgrade Avenue started positive:
"I think it looks nice and will be a fun addition!"
Soon followed by: "Leave North Mankato alone, let it have its old beautiful character, Mankato has turned into a small Minneapolis, what a joke."
And a few questioned whether the new buildings as depicted in the architect's rendering would fit in the space between the legion and Circle Inn.
It is surprising to look at what seems a relatively small lot and wonder how they're going to build what's proposed. The vacant land along Riverfront Drive where the Profinium building now stands didn't look like it would fit a decent-size house much less a seven-story tower and ramp.
A story about part of the old Lowe's store being slated for self-storage units drew a ton of attention and opinions.
"Does Mankato need more storage units?" one poster wrote. "Nooooooo! I want a Costco!"
Others noted it was nice to see a partial reuse of one of the several empty big-box buildings in town, while others wondered why it couldn't have been renovated for more altruistic uses. "Oh good, more storage units. No affordable housing for our homeless issue? Cool, got it. This town sucks!"
For truly poisonous comments, we only need to post a story about immigrants, politics or social issues. The posting section on Facebook becomes a cistern you feel dirty from just reading.
But nothing draws readership and comments more than stories of restaurants opening or closing. People go bonkers over food-related news.
We can write a story on a one-man hot dog stand coming to town and it'll get more attention than a three-part series on opioid addiction.
Unlike other business stories, stories on new restaurants, relocating restaurants, remodeled restaurants, anything restaurant, generally create a virtual love fest on Facebook. People talk about eating at other locations of a chain and loving it, or praising certain dishes and the staff. They will detail the ingredients in dishes and rave about the drinks and atmosphere.
Facebook and other social media easily become a cesspool of anger and criticism, with chronic cynics spreading hate as sport or posters divided by political ideology.
If only we could be a 24/7 restaurant newspaper, Mankato would be a cheerier place.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.