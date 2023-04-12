Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG I-90... ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line from New Ulm to Blaine. * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&