NEW ULM — Work is scheduled to begin in about 10 days to restore a Depression-era wayside rest along Highway 14 near New Ulm.
The $889,000 project, set to begin May 23, aims to bring back the New Ulm Spring Roadside Parking Area originally built as a jobs program for youth in 1938-39. Some tree removal was done a year ago, but most of the work was delayed until now so that it can be done while Highway 14 is closed for the four-lane expansion project from Nicollet to New Ulm.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation awarded the contract to Environmental Associates Inc., which will repair the stone wall and restore two picnic areas up the slope from the parking area. The project also includes creation of a new curbed island and right in/right out access to improve safety. Removal of invasive buckthorn and other landscaping work will return views of the river valley from the picnic area.
One thing that won't be back — a natural spring — is what prompted the creation of the wayside in the first place. Thirsty travelers had been stopping at the spot to get a drink of the water flowing from a quartzite outcropping, prompting the highway department to plan a parking area. The water from the spring is now contaminated, so MnDOT decided not to recreate that portion of the wayside.
It was that contamination that prompted MnDOT to shut down the spring and close the wayside in 1971. In subsequent decades, the site became so overgrown that it was almost invisible to passing cars on Highway 14.
Agency officials hope this year's restoration work, along with giving travelers an interesting spot to stop, will allow the site to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places
The wayside was designed by Arthur R. Nichols, a legendary landscape architect in Minnesota who was also responsible for the grounds at Duluth's Glensheen Mansion, the designs of many of Minnesota's state parks, and the landscaping in the primary mall areas of the state Capitol in St. Paul and the east bank of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The labor to implement Nichols' wayside design was provided through Franklin Roosevelt's National Youth Administration, a program he created by executive order to allow people aged 16 to 25 to stay fed and avoid dropping out of school in the midst of the Great Depression, while teaching them job skills they could use throughout their lives. FDR said the program would save the youth from the deleterious effects “of long idleness and continued frustration.”
The wayside is located roughly midway between the two entrances from Highway 14 to New Ulm and will continue to be a two-lane roadway. The four-lane expansion will end just to the east of the wayside.
