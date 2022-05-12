Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Occasional thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.