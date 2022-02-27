MANKATO — Initially there was applause after Bukata Hayes, a community leader in diversity and equity, was sworn in Tuesday to serve on the Mankato Area School Board.
But once he took his seat among fellow members to listen to public comment, the fraught reality of serving on a school board in 2022 asserted itself.
The first of three men who regularly lambast board members during the open forum portion of meetings approached the microphone. The North Mankato man falsely claimed the board had instituted policies that promote “(Critical Race Theory), socialism, racism, globalism, deviant sex and young child sexualization.”
The last man, also from North Mankato, broadly criticized “equity training” happening for school teachers before directing criticism at Hayes.
“You guys select a guy who literally sells this Marxist ideology to people like you,” he said to the board, referencing its January vote to appoint Hayes to replace a former board member. “He’s either a good salesman or you guys are extremely gullible.”
Having served 15 years as the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Hayes now joins a progressive School Board that has for months absorbed the contempt of a small number of vocal residents.
Its newer members are short on years of experience but have endured as much controversy — about masks, about vaccinations, about equity — in just over a year than longtime members did in decades.
Hayes’ swearing-in coincided with Minnesota School Board Appreciation Week, which Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson used to boost morale among board members by giving them a certificate and publicly thanking them.
“This year has been the most difficult of my career, but it has been in some ways the most defining in that it really made me think about why I’m here and what I do,” said Jodi Sapp, the board chair who is in her 21st year, during the meeting.
Besides Sapp and Kristi Schuck, who has served for about a dozen years, four members have served just over a year. Hayes has only a few days of experience. And three seats are up for reelection in November: Hayes’, Sapp’s and Schuck’s.
“If you go back a year and a half ago, our School Board had dozens upon dozens of years of experience,” the superintendent said, listing two members who served for more than 20 years and one who served for over 15.
“That institutional knowledge of how the board works, how things go — all of that walked out the door.”
The events of Tuesday showed how Hayes, who is Black and embodies a commitment to equity through his work, might be seen as a physical manifestation of the fears harbored by people who detest the board’s new direction.
The school district in July voted to adopt a new equity framework, which lists “anti-racist” as a guiding value, seeks to include students regardless of their identity and states an intent to help each student become “a successful and contributing citizen in a diverse global society.”
“The district is on an equity journey,” Hayes said after the meeting. “I’ve been doing equity work in this community for about 20 years. And so for me, I hope to just bring some insights, experiences to this process, to this journey, and help us arrive at where we want to be.”
After stepping down from the Greater Mankato Diversity Council in March 2021, Hayes became the vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota.
He joins two other Black members, Kenneth Reid and Erin Roberts, who both took office in January 2021. The four other board members are white.
Both Roberts and Reid, who is the director of African American and Multicultural Affairs at Minnesota State University, have said closing the achievement gap between white students and students of color is a top priority.
They were among five members who voted to adopt the school district’s new equity framework in July. One member, Christopher Kind, voted no because he had “concerns with the language.”
Hayes said he was “super anxious” just to be sitting at the front of the room Tuesday, officially a board member.
But his line of work — promoting racial equity in an area that is 87.5% white — prepared him for the opposition.
“Part of my work is engaging in really difficult conversations, so I appreciate the opportunity to hear and engage,” Hayes said. “For me it was sort of par for the course that when you’re trying to do really difficult work, you have some folks who agree and some folks who don’t.”
He has three children going through the Mankato Area Public School district, with a fourth to begin soon.
He uses his trust in their education and experiences to ground him, he said. He’s seen firsthand how a commitment to inclusive learning can yield robust benefits to kids.
His tenure will last through at least 2022, depending on whether he seeks reelection this November. The board appointed Hayes in January after former member Darren Wacker resigned for professional and personal reasons.
Sapp, the board chair, said afterward that she fails to imagine how she would have weathered the criticism of the board’s pandemic and racial responses without 19 years of perspective as her foundation.
Even so, she was unnerved by the thousands of hostile emails, phone calls and text messages that came her way in October after national conservative media shared a video of her asking a speaker in the open forum to state his home address, as was then protocol.
“The first day they came it was like getting hit by a tsunami that just literally knocked me off my feet because they were awful,” Sapp said of the messages.
Speakers now must say only their name and city of residence.
Sapp said she has no issue with community members who voice dissent. In a way, she’s encouraged to see more public engagement with the board than ever before.
But the hostility and disorder of last fall led to a new policy that limits public comment to topics on the agenda and prohibits speakers from explicitly addressing any board member.
Though the environment at board meetings seems to be improving, Sapp said, the ugly moments are hard to move past. Whether or not the 57-year-old board chair wants to run for reelection depends on the day.
“I hate bullies,” she said, “and it’s been a bullying kind of year. So that’s been my least favorite part. But I got through it — still here, still dedicated to public education.”
Even if public comment periods have devolved into hostility, Peterson said, he thanked the board for its commitment to work together amid discord. The scrutiny of boards isn’t going away, the superintendent told members.
Aptly, he was interrupted mid-sentence by an audience member.
“Mankato Area Public Schools has had a spotlight shining on it for months —” Peterson began.
“Still do,” a man interjected.
