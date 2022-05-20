MANKATO — A well-known name in Blue Earth County governance is making another run in 2022, but this time former County Attorney Ross Arneson is running for the County Board.
Arneson, who filed for the District 3 seat Friday, was county attorney for 27 years. But he retired in 2014 after he and his office came under widespread scrutiny for the decision to prosecute Minnesota State University’s head football coach. The coach, Todd Hoffner, was escorted off the practice field by law enforcement in 2012, jailed overnight, charged with breaking child pornography laws and fired from his job.
Months later, a District Court judge ruled Hoffner should not have been charged. Videos found by university employees on Hoffner’s cellphone, the judge determined, were simply the coach’s young children being silly after a bath, dropping their towels as part of a “skit” they’d asked their father to record.
Arneson and his staff were harshly criticized not only by supporters of the coach but by media commentators for what they considered baseless charges that had painful ramifications for the lives of the coach and his family.
Arneson also found himself in a years-long legal conflict with the county board when he filed a lawsuit seeking higher wages for his assistant county attorneys. The suit, which ultimately resulted in pay increases for Arneson’s staff, went all the way to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Three of the five commissioners sued by Arneson remain on the board, including Commissioner Mark Piepho of Skyline, who Arneson is challenging in this year’s election. Piepho, a former state representative and senator, was first elected to the board in 2008.
While Arneson’s tenure ended with controversy, he had a long history of electoral success, repeatedly winning reelection without an opponent.
Commissioner District 3 consists of the southwestern part of Mankato, generally south of Glenwood Avenue, along with Skyline.
Many of those same voters will also be casting ballots for a Mankato City Council member in Ward 5, and they’ll have the opportunity to vote for an incumbent. First-term incumbent Council member Jessica Hatanpa has filed for re-election in Ward 5, which has undergone substantial changes due to redistricting.
After four days of candidate filings, no one has stepped forward in Mankato’s Ward 3 council race. Ward 3 is the only council contest this year that doesn’t have a sitting council member. The filing period continues through 5 p.m. on May 31.
Minnesota Legislature
Each of the three state Senate districts that include portions of Blue Earth County now has at least one candidate.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, filed Friday for reelection in District 18, which includes Mankato as well as Nicollet County, Eagle Lake, Skyline and the Kasota area.
Most of the rest of Blue Earth County is in District 22, where Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is officially seeking another term. District 22 also includes Martin County, most of Le Sueur County and parts of Watonwan, Jackson, Faribault, Rice and Scott counties.
And after this year’s redistricting, a third state senator will be representing part of Blue Earth County. Sen. Gary Dahms, a Redwood Falls Republican, hopes to be that senator. Dahms, who filed Friday for another term in office, has served for more than a decade, representing Brown County and points to the west.
Because Minnesota’s rural areas are losing population, each round of redistricting following each census creates geographically larger and larger legislative districts to encompass the required number of residents in each district. Senate District 15 is a prime example, now stretching 135 miles along the Minnesota River to the South Dakota border. To push the number of residents in District 15 to the requisite 85,200 or so, three townships in northeastern Blue Earth County were added this year. So now, the senator representing Judson, Cambria and Butternut Valley townships will be the same one representing Marshall, Granite Falls and small towns near the headwaters of the Minnesota River.
No Democrats have yet filed to run against Dahms. In 2020, Dahms won 74% of the vote against an independent and a Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.
A pair of candidates have now filed for the Senate seat that includes Sibley County. Longtime state Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, is running for the Senate this year in District 17 against Chad Tschimperle, DFL-Cokato. Along with all of Sibley County, District 17 runs east to Carver and Watertown and north as far as Highway 12.
In state House District 17B, which includes Sibley County, County Commissioner Bobbie Harder of rural Henderson has filed as a Republican.
Incumbent Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, has filed for another term in District 19B, which encompasses an area from west of Waseca to east of Owatonna.
Marcia Stapleton of Kasota, as she had announced in April, filed to run as a Democrat in House District 22B, which includes townships immediately east and south of Mankato along with Madison Lake, most of Le Sueur County and the Belle Plaine area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.