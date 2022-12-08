Educators are accustomed to finding ways to make things work. They don’t lose that desire and drive after they retire.
Instead, they form organizations such as Alliances and Outreach for Kids, called A-OK, and they go in search of good deeds to do.
And instead of picking one or two ways to help and looking for places that need that service, they have gone to MY Place Mankato and asked, “What can we do for you?”
“A-OK formed and then approached MY Place (Mankato Youth Place) as some members were already somewhat familiar with us,” said Erin Simmonds, executive director. “While they have things they like to do or at this point always do, they frequently ask what we need them to do.”
While at first that consisted primarily of reading to students, it now might include picking up kids from school and bringing them to the center on South Fourth Street, cleaning the building to prepare it for special events or the next day, making and delivering meals, welcoming kids at the front door or organizing MY Place’s food pantry.
Beth Christensen and Kinney Eberhart are two of the people who lead the group, which has grown to more than 50 members. It formed about 3½ years ago with seven or eight members before COVID changed the group’s direction.
But they’re teachers, remember, so it didn’t stop them from moving forward.
The group is built on helping underprivileged students in the Mankato area, though there’s a big social component as well, Christensen said. They have regular meetings, and many of those include fundraising activities that fuel their ability to give books.
“We’re kind of driven by our view of service,” Eberhart said. She referred to a quote by Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children’s Defense Fund: “Service is the rent that you pay for being.” It’s a core belief that many teachers have, she added.
A-OK started meeting at the North Mankato Police Annex but soon outgrew that space. The North Mankato warming house was nice, they said, but had poor acoustics for meetings and didn’t live up to the “warming” part of its name.
Their current meeting place has room to grow. The Pioneer Bank Community Room certainly beats meeting outdoors at Sibley Park or a member’s backyard, where they met during a windy fall and cold winter.
“It changed everything and allowed us to grow, which is what we really wanted,” Eberhart said of finding the Pioneer Bank location on Adams Street.
Christensen firmly believes in making partnerships, and she brought one to the group.
“One of the partners is the North Mankato Taylor Library. It was with Lucy Lowry, who was the director, and now Katie Heintz. We buy all of our books via the library, and we end up getting a tremendous discount,” Christensen said. In fact, most books cost about $5.
“We help pick popular titles, order the books and we used to help distribute them,” the library’s Heintz said. “We love doing it.”
Twice a year they go to a publisher in the Burnsville, Mackin Books, and bring back a couple of carloads of donated books, she said. Their retired teacher and librarian members sort them by targeted age. They are then added to meal boxes that go to students through the BackPack Food Program during the winter break and the first days of June.
When they started, they included 90 books, said Christensen. Today, they figure on needing 1,000 books, reflecting the rise in need.
They call their work with the Backpack Food Program “Feed & Read.” BackPack feeds the body, and A-OK feeds the mind.
During the pandemic, when it was too cold to meet, they created a project. Members of the group made masks. After seeing a friend who had put jewels on their mask, they made “BE Dazzling” masks. Some creative members also painted them. They had a sale at Curiosi-Tea House and raised $6,000.
“We earn money for books,” Eberhart said. “Everybody brings a book to our meetings and we sell them for $1. And you’d be surprised how much money we get from those books. We’ve had silent auctions in our meetings, where people bring in handmade goods or goodies.”
Another partnership is with Natasha Frost at Wooden Spoon. A-OK members often volunteer to help when recovered food is received at Wooden Spoon. Much of that then finds its way to students in need.
Heintz sees great value in the partnership.
“It seems like a great opportunity for us and A-OK to work together in serving our community,” she said. “Everyone should have access to the food and education (books).”
Needless to say, having an engaged, proactive and powerful supporter also helps Simmons at MY Place.
“As a nonprofit executive director, it can feel like I am always asking someone for something, which is really hard at times. Because A-OK exists to support us, they make asking so very easy,” she said.
