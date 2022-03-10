MANKATO — The number of candidates looking to finish the term of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn reached a baker's dozen Thursday with the entry into the race of the former CEO of Hormel, a Red Wing bookstore owner and an Albert Lea attorney.
Seven candidates have filed their candidacies with the Minnesota Secretary of State as Republicans, five as Democrats and one as a member of the Legal Marijuana Now party with three business days remaining until the closing of the filing period for the Aug. 9 special election.
Several other candidates have either announced plans to file or are considering a run.
Jeff Ettinger was the biggest name to file on Thursday. The former CEO and president of Hormel is running as a Democrat.
Ettinger, if he chooses, is likely to be more capable than others in the race to self-finance a campaign. In the decade prior to his retirement from Hormel, his annual compensation reached as much as $13 million and routinely topped $9 million, according to media reports.
Even after leaving Hormel, Ettinger continues to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation as a member of the board of directors at Ecolab and Toro Co.
His candidacy was the first in the race to prompt the National Republican Congressional Committee to weigh in with a press release to The Free Press. The NRCC called Ettinger a "major donor" to President Joe Biden, providing a link to a Federal Elections Commission report that he contributed $5,600 to the president's 2020 campaign.
“If elected, Jeffrey Ettinger would be Joe Biden’s lackey in Congress," NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said in a written statement. "The Biden-Ettinger agenda of rising prices, skyrocketing crime, and open borders is the last thing Minnesotans want.”
Ettinger is running as a moderate Democrat, according to a story published by the Daily Herald in Austin, where he serves as chairman of the Hormel Foundation.
“My style of business was to try and be respectful and collaborative and really seek a lot of opinions and that would be my philosophy in running here as well,” he told the publication Thursday morning. "... “My opinion is that whoever represents the district should really make a strong effort to represent the whole district and not have it be kind of a winner take all. ‘My party won so I’m going to vote 99% with my party.’ That’s kind of what we saw the last couple years.”
Ettinger spent 27 years working for Hormel, the final nine as CEO, after earning a bachelor's and a law degree from the University of California. He served on the transition team of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz after his 2018 election and was appointed by Walz as co-chair of the Governor's Council on Economic Expansion.
Another Democratic businessman, although on a smaller scale, also officially joined the race Thursday.
Rick DeVoe, who has operated Fair Trade Books in Red Wing for eight years, filed his candidacy after announcing in late February he would run. A Democrat, DeVoe previously worked in the building trades and was political director of his union, according to his campaign website.
“I will be challenging each member of the DFL party that I encounter during this campaign to be a better democrat," he wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy. "What this means is different for everyone but together we must rally to accomplish something big — something that will dramatically improve people's lives."
DeVoe unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for a Nevada congressional seat in 2004, running as an opponent of the Iraq war on the slogan "Peace Is Patriotic."
He supported universal health care coverage, collective bargaining rights for employees, overtime pay for all workers, stricter campaign finance reform and a requirement that all meetings by elected officials with lobbying groups be open to the public, according to the Las Vegas Sun. He opposed trade agreements such as NAFTA and GATT.
The third candidate to file Thursday is Matt Benda, a Republican agricultural attorney from Albert Lea.
“There is an onslaught of insiders and elites determined to impose their misguided ideals on our way of life," Benda wrote in a press release. "These so-called progressives are attacking us from Washington D.C., St. Paul and Silicon Valley. They are determined to keep us on the outside with heavy-handed, authoritarian-style policies. They want us to talk, think, raise our children and live the way they tell us to."
After growing up on a farm in rural Alpha, Benda received a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Drake University.
He has served as the chair of the Chamber of Commerce and the Catholic School Board in Albert Lea and as a member of the Economic Development Agency.
He listed farming, main street businesses and health care as foundational pillars of the 1st District, which runs across the length of southern Minnesota, and praised Hagedorn's focus on those issues.
"... I would be honored to carry on his work in these critical areas," Benda wrote in a press release. "As your Congressman, I’ll fight to return us to energy independence and bring down the cost of gas. I’ll lead the charge for fiscal sanity and against wasteful spending and regulations that drive inflation.”
The filing period for the special election closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
