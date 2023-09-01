MANKATO — When retired Minnesota State University counselor educator Walter Roberts first got to Hawaii on Aug. 23 to assist residents displaced due to the fires in Lahaina, he said, his Red Cross team got to work right away.
Roberts, who retired from MSU in 2017, has been volunteering with the Red Cross since Hurricane Katrina.
Now he’s serving as a disaster mental health responder in Maui to help both residents and volunteers, both of them in a stressful environment.
“Hawaiian culture and Maui, this is a family. The greater culture is one large family. This has impacted the residents in a way that is very deep,” Roberts said.
“We’re dealing with a lot of residents who are greatly saddened, deeply saddened by their loss of community.”
At least 115 people lost their lives in the fire.
Not all of Maui was impacted by the fires, Roberts stressed, and not all of Lahaina was destroyed.
“There are still parts of Lahaina that are very vibrant,” he said. “The problem is there have been so many displaced individuals that have been scattered throughout various sheltering in Maui.”
Still, Roberts noted the impact the fires had.
“The level of intensity of these flames as you’ve seen on news reports is total in the areas that were impacted,” he said.
The main part of the fire, which spread in part due to high winds in the area, went through the central part of town, Roberts said.
Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were a possible cause of the fires, according to The Associated Press.
Roberts is currently in a staff shelter in Kihei, about 30 miles from the impact zone. He said he and about 160 volunteers are housed in a gym.
“I spent three days in Lahaina, and my most recent placement here has been away from Lahaina serving the residents in their current sheltering situation, in various hotels where the displaced residents have been stationed.”
Volunteers go out in different capacities throughout the island.
A typical day for Roberts begins when he wakes up at 5 a.m. He then goes to a staff meeting with colleagues at 7:30 for a briefing before they get their assignments.
Days can then be 12 hours or longer.
Roberts said on some days, he’s heavily involved with one particular individual or family who might need more assistance due to their circumstances. On other days, he sees many people.
Regardless of what the work might entail, Roberts said volunteers are there for one thing.
“Our role is not to intrude. Our role is to listen. We’re here to listen, to learn and see what we can do to help people begin to move forward to, as we call it, their new normal,” he said.
“I can tell you what I’m seeing from a mental health perspective is that people are beginning to come out of the shock and the numbness in the original few weeks, but there’s a tremendous amount of trauma. We’re talking about individuals who have barely escaped.”
Roberts said he’s also worked with those who have experienced loss.
“Everyone’s experience with loss is different. We’re dealing with loss, we’re dealing with grief, we’re dealing with mourning. It’s a very complicated sense of survivorship. Many individuals do experience survivor’s guilt.”
Roberts will fly back to Missouri, where he now lives, on Sept. 11.
Although he’ll be going home, he said there will be a very long recovery ahead for those impacted.
“This has greatly impacted obviously the city of Lahaina, but this has greatly impacted all of Hawaii,” he said. “We are talking about trying to maintain the existence of the cultural norms that were in Lahaina before the fire.
“There are large areas in Lahaina that are still off limits. Those issues are going to have to be addressed by the citizens of Hawaii with assistance from other agencies and the U.S. government.”
Roberts said he hopes to return to assist later if he can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.