BLUE EARTH — Retired Cmdr. Jean (Kohlmeyer) Witter entered the Navy Woman’s Officer training program in 1969 during the vanguard of the program.
“Before that, it had always been ‘ladies first, officers second,’” the Blue Earth native said during a phone call to her home in Edina.
Today at an event in Blue Earth sponsored by Faribault County Historical Society, Witter will discuss her experiences in the Navy that included service as a military social aide for two presidents.
Throughout her 24-year naval career and into her civilian life, she’s observed the progress of the integration of female officers into the higher ranks and how women in the Navy began to gain the respect of their peers.
“It’s been very gradual process. I compare it to the act of moving a piece of spaghetti uphill with your nose,” she said.
Witter acknowledged contributions of women from earlier generations as well as those she served with.
“I think we were all each other’s role models. We showed we could do the job.”
During her Navy career, she served in administrative, personnel and protocol assignments on the East Coast, in the Philippines, Italy, Los Angeles and the nation’s capital.
While stationed in Naples, she commanded Navy personnel support activity throughout the Mediterranean.
One of her duties had been to handle logistics when the Navy was involved in congressional trips.
“I always had a lot of responsibilities and leadership roles that helped in my professional development,” she said.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Witter served as a military social aide, first to President Jimmy Carter and later to President Ronald Reagan.
Her duties were to take care of the presidents’ guests and help them feel at ease.
“My job was simply ‘people moving’ — getting them where they needed to be.”
Witter and her fellow social aides consciously avoided attention from White House visitors.
“We wore white gloves to discourage handshakes.”
Witter was not allowed to speak to her commanders in chief or their family members unless they first addressed her.
She was serving in Washington at the time of the Iran hostage crisis when the U.S. Embassy there was under siege.
“Social events were shut down. Understandably, President Carter was not entertaining at that time.”
Witter was a social aide with the Reagan administration when the hostages returned home in 1981. She was standing outdoors not too far from Press Secretary James Brady.
“We were lost in our own thoughts. Then as the buses (carrying the hostages) began to arrive, we could hear the cheering getting louder and louder,” Witter said.
She married retired Rear Admiral Ray Witter in 2003. They have lived in Minnesota since 2007.
The Witters met in Washington state after they’d both retired from the Navy.
Ray Witter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1964 and served on four cruiser/destroyers. He was the director of Undersea Warfare, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command during the height of the Cold War. His final flag officer tour was as vice commander, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command.
The Witters will share the podium at today’s public event.
Jean Witter graduated from Blue Earth High School before she attended Gustavus Adolphus and the University of Minnesota.
Her decision to join the Navy was prompted by her desire for a good-paying job. She was influenced by young men who were being sent to fight in Vietnam.
“It was the days of the draft and lots of guys had been going in the service.”
One of Jean Witter’s early assignments had been to help document how women were handling their naval duties. She and the group she traveled with concluded most were capable sailors and officers.
Ray Witter’s opinion regarding women serving in the Navy matches his wife’s.
The integration of women into the U.S. military forces has essentially been completed, Ray Witter said. He’s met several female Navy personnel with remarkable science, technology, engineering and math skills.
“They have been the saving grace of our nuclear power program,” he said.
