WASECA — Former Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath will run for the District 3 county commissioner seat, which was left vacant by the death of Commissioner Blair Nelson.
Nelson, 65, suffered a heart attack May 30.
Milbrath retired as sheriff in 2022 after 34 years in law enforcement, the last 12 as sheriff.
"I have extensive knowledge of Waseca County operations, policies, procedures, department activities and responsibilities, as well as public relations with staff and local, state and federal agencies," Milbrath said in a press release announcing his intent to run.
He said that he and Nelson worked on many projects over the years and had similar visions and ideas.
The filing period for the position runs from Aug. 15-29.
The special election will be Nov. 7.
