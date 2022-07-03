Retirement keeps getting reinvented and recent years have upended ideas about an aging generation.
The “retirement tsunami” is happening now.
Two million more workers retired during the pandemic than trends predicted, as people reassessed their lives and decided they had enough savings to retire a bit early and enjoy what they’ve worked for.
But this year a record number of Americans will retire, in part because the youngest group of the baby boomer era are hitting retirement age. And many people younger than the traditional retirement age of 62-64 have decided there is more to their lives than working. An estimated 50% of all adults aged 55 and over left the workforce in the third quarter of last year.
Part of the massive retirement wave we’re seeing now is also due to the last recession.
The Great Recession of 2008 and its inflation hit Americans hard. Many workers started saving more to make up for some of their losses in the stock market and to have more money in place when the market would return to rapid growth. Many who were originally planning to retire around 2015 put it off until now.
The exodus of workers and the fact there are not enough young workers and too few new immigrants to replace retirees, has businesses scrambling to keep and attract workers and to automate where they can.
Companies are a lot more willing to work with people in their 60s who want to cut back and semi-retire.
For those of us in our early 60s, semi-retiring at some point before full retirement has a lot of appeal.
Some of my colleagues say I semi-retired years ago even though I’m technically still full-time, but they are a sarcastic bunch.
Many people are also retiring from where they worked but taking some part-time gigs they enjoy and giving them a little extra income.
A part-time gig I always saw as having potential is “campground host.”
State parks and private campgrounds across the country often have a host camper who gets a free campsite and some pay for being available for other campers a certain number of hours each day to answer questions and handle problems that might come up.
It wouldn’t be a bad job for people who like camping and who could move around the country doing it for as long as they wanted each year.
There are also more “caretaker” jobs out there for semi retirees.
The Caretaker Gazette has been publishing caretaker jobs for 40 years.
Their website currently has hundreds of caretaker and house sitting jobs across the country and worldwide.
There is a housesitting job in an estate in Virginia. There’s an innkeeper job at an ocean view inn on Hawaii’s Kealakekua Bay. There are dude ranches, resorts, lighthouses and large estates all looking for live-in caretakers. Most offer free room and board and compensation, with some offering benefits.
When the baby boomer generation was the bulk of America’s workforce, those nearing retirement or in retirement often didn’t have a lot of clout or options if they wanted to work fewer days, have a flexible schedule or take some part-time gigs that interested them.
Today, the AARP crowd has a host of options and a business sector eager to keep or attract them.
