Those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 may have to pay less in taxes, but it could mean redoing tax returns or filing amended returns if they’ve already been submitted.
“If you haven’t transmitted your returns to the IRS, I’d hold on to them. I’d hold on to state (returns), too,” said Marie Dranttel, a CPA in St. Peter.
“It’s making for a challenging tax season,” said Jim Dauk, of Kitchenmaster, Klooster & Begalka CPAs of North Mankato.
The changes are due to some retroactive tax changes that are included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that Congress recently passed and President Joe Biden signed last week.
The relief bill includes a provision that waives federal taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment insurance income for individuals who have 2020 adjusted gross income of less than $150,000.
“It’s a wait-and-see game on how the IRS is going to handle it,” Dauk said. “Especially for those returns that have already been filed, whether (the IRS) will step up and go through and find the impacted returns and issue refunds or if it’s going to be up to the taxpayers to have to file amended returns.”
Dranttel said the change could put more money in people’s pockets — anywhere from hundreds to maybe $1,300 if the person collected unemployment for much or all of last year.
“It’s a good thing — we need to think of it that way — but the timing wasn’t good. The intent was wonderful, but you can’t just hit a switch and reset the entire system,” Dranttel said.
She said there were a lot of people who did collect unemployment, maybe for just a few weeks last year or for much or all of the year. “Going through returns there were a lot more layoffs here than I thought there would be.”
The COVID-relief packages passed last year and the most recent one sent tax preparers scrambling to keep up with tax changes and wait for the IRS and state Revenue Department to provide them guidance.
Dranttel even printed up T-shirts for her and her staff that say: “I don’t know.”
“I’ve never said ‘I don’t know’ so many times before.”
While the change only excludes federal taxes on unemployment benefits, the state may decide to excuse state taxes on benefits as well, which is why Dranttel said those who received benefits may want to hold off on submitting their state taxes.
While tax returns generally have to be submitted by April 15, Dranttel said there may be an extension coming. “We’re hoping for an extended due date because of this, but we don’t know yet.”
Dranttel said that while tax preparers have a lot to do to catch up on the changes, redo some returns and file some amended returns, she feels sorrier for all those working at the IRS, state Revenue Department and tax preparation software.
“I can’t imagine being a computer program for the IRS or the state, or third-party (tax preparation) programs. It’s a giant ball of moving parts that all have to talk to each other.”
Still, she’s confident it’ll work out.
“It’ll all get done in the end, but everyone needs to be patient.”
