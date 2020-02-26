WASECA — A nonprofit co-founded by a recent college grad with Waseca roots aims to recruit the next generation of community leaders.
Benya Kraus returned to Waseca in 2019 to launch Lead for Minnesota, a branch of the national Lead for America organization she helped start.
The program is now taking applications for two-year local government fellowships in Waseca and other cities across the state.
The paid fellowships are designed to draw recent college grads back to their hometowns to work on issues facing those communities. They partner with local organizations, and the hope is for the fellows to become community leaders themselves, Kraus said.
“We’re in the business of cultivating the level of leadership that is necessary to take on these major challenges, and the ultimate vision is to grow the leadership force,” she said.
Kraus’ dad grew up on a family farm near Waseca, while her mother is from Thailand. During her college years studying community development at Tufts University in Massachusetts, difficult family circumstances brought Kraus back to Waseca for weeks.
She said she was wowed by the deep care locals had for the southern Minnesota city, as it went against the narrative of decline she heard growing up.
“It activated a question in me that wow, there is something here that isn’t found in my community development textbooks,” she said.
After launching Lead for America in Chapel Hills, North Carolina, she moved to Minnesota. In a time when millennials scatter en masse to major metropolitan areas post graduation, she came back to Waseca.
The program now has 54 fellows in 21 states. Waseca, Winona, Mankato, Red Wing and Austin are among the southern Minnesota cities in line for fellows.
Lead for Minnesota’s work drew another college graduate with Waseca connections back to the city. Anna Pollock, a 2012 Waseca High School graduate, joined on as Lead for Minnesota’s deputy director after learning about the nonprofit on LinkedIn.
Pollock worked in California after college before moving back to the Twin Cities to be closer to the family. She’s a foodie, and said being back in Minnesota opened her eyes to the locally owned restaurant scene back in Waseca.
To her, Waseca’s Mis Tres Flores and Tasty House and Owatonna’s Mizuki Fusion and the since-closed Sun Rise Grill were examples of local entrepreneurs bridging cultures through food in small-town Minnesota. Through Lead for Minnesota, she said she hopes to attract more entrepreneurs to the community.
“I just really hope that we can create a thriving community that will bring a lot of people into town,” Pollock said. “Not just because we have new businesses coming, but because we have a really engaged community.”
Pollock and Kraus now work out of an office in Waseca’s City Hall. The city offered them space after Kraus shared her vision for the nonprofit, said Mayor Roy Srp.
“I can’t recommend her highly enough,” he said. “ … I know she’s going to recruit young people to come to Waseca, people in general to Waseca.”
Recruiting returnees to communities is another pillar in Lead for America’s mission. Kraus said recruiting her parents and Pollock back to town is a good start, but she hopes for more.
The 2020 fellows starting later this year will earn about $12,000 to $14,000 per year with housing and health insurance provided. The age range is between 21 and 33 years old, and Kraus encouraged creative and entrepreneurial young people who love their communities to apply.
For more information on the nonprofit, go to www.leadforminnesota.org.
