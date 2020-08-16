Sharon Schindle slid a bag of homemade cookies across a table Thursday outside Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center.
Her mother, Muggs Schulze, a resident at the Mankato facility, waited for the bag at the other end. The distanced exchange was what a handoff between loved ones can look like during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two didn’t seem to mind.
They’re just happy to be seeing each other again after COVID precautions kept them apart for months, Schindle said.
“Every time she’s gotten better,” she said of her mom’s condition. “And I think it’s because of the visits.”
After months on lockdown, the state started allowing outdoor visits at long-term care facilities earlier this summer. More recently, state health officials this week cited mental and physical health concerns in laying out steps to allow more visits — provided facilities meet certain criteria.
“Most people understand the importance of restricting visitors from an infection control perspective, but it is very distressing for residents who are lonely and isolated, sick and dying, to not have their families there,” stated Minnesota Long-term Care Ombudsman Cheryl Hennen in a release. “This visitor guidance recognizes how long-term care facilities can balance the protection of residents with their needs for family and friend connection.”
The new guidance taking effect Aug. 29 will use exposures within a 28-day window as the primary consideration informing facility visitor decisions. Achieving no COVID-19 exposures among residents, staff or visitors within the prior 28 days would open up pathways to allow more visitations.
Balancing residents’ need for social interactions with preventing COVID spread in facilities has been a tricky proposition since the pandemic began in March. The vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facility residents, and exposures have happened at more than a dozen facilities in south-central Minnesota, including Hillcrest.
Some facilities have had to suspend visits again due to recent exposures. Knowing how much of a difference the visits make for residents, many are working toward resuming one-on-ones when it’s safe to do so again.
Welcoming visitors outdoors certainly boosted morale among Hillcrest residents, said Administrator Megan Kilian.
“We make it kind of a big deal, making sure the resident knows right away in the morning so it’s something they look forward to,” she said.
The reunions can be emotional. Staff have seen many tears shed and faces brighten ahead of and during the visits.
“Even though we have that 6-foot distance out there, you can see in their face even behind the mask how excited they are,” Kilian said.
Hillcrest schedules five visitors per day on weekdays and three on weekends. Visits take place in the fenced-off area behind the facility, a shaded space with gardens.
Visitors receive screenings before meeting their loved ones. A staff member sits in on the half-hour visits, which require social distancing per state guidelines.
Schindle sees the difference the visits are making on her mom’s health. Along with Schindle, Muggs received recent visits from her other children who live in the area and from a neighbor.
The first time Schindle visited in July required some adjustment. The two hadn’t seen each other up close since a March window visit, otherwise communicating through phone calls and mail.
Schindle, 66, is extra cautious about the coronavirus. Aware she and her mom, 88, are in high-risk age groups, Schindle keeps an 8-foot distance on the visits to be even safer.
Knowing her mother was well cared for at the facility helped make the months apart easier, Schindle said. The family knows Hillcrest well, as Muggs was a longtime volunteer there before becoming a resident late last year.
“It may be the oldest home here, but I tell you there’s more love in this home than you’ll find in a lot of places,” Muggs said.
They both complimented staff for offering activities such as music therapy and bingo to keep residents engaged. Muggs and Schindle mentioned longtime Activities Director Kathy Dye specifically, as well as the staff members who accompanied them on their visit Thursday.
“The best part is I knew she was safe here,” Schindle said.
Once outdoor visits resumed, families rushed to nail down visitation slots. Monarch Healthcare Management, which operates Hillcrest and several other facilities in the region, set out ground rules to make sure the visits were done safely, said COO Marc Halpert.
“Both family members and the residents have just been ecstatic to see each other in person,” he said.
Schindle hopes to visit her mother once per week as long as weather permits. There’s a high demand for visiting slots, though, and she recognizes other families need to see their loved ones as well.
The family planned to set up a personal phone for Schindle to keep in touch with them this week. Nothing, though, replaces seeing each other in person again, Schindle said.
“It’s a reason to come out of her room,” Schindle said. “That’s what they need.”
