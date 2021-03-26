MANKATO — A revamped off-sale liquor store that’s part of the Wine Cafe Pub and Eatery will be opening next week.
The store, Wine Cat, is a cozy space. The black shelving and a wall covered in floral and fruity wallpaper give the store a modern look, but the space also has an antique feel, with old beer and whiskey bottle decor.
“The aesthetic is really different. It’s eclectic,” said owner Emily Dinsmore. “We wanted a mix of nice and modern with an old general store.”
The space in Old Town was already an off-sale liquor store, but the store got a make over with a new name, style and products.
The store carries a variety of wines, including local brands, wines from worldwide family vineyards and wines with unique bottles, one in the shape of a fish.
The most popular wines sold at the Wine Cafe will be available as well.
“It’s a lot of unique stuff you can’t find anywhere else,” Dinsmore said. “It’s a really good mix of everything.”
The store also stocks bourdons. “We are trying to specialize in some of the cool whiskeys that are around right now that are not necessarily widely available,” owner Dan Dinsmore said.
Wine Cat, 301 N. Riverfront Drive, is set to open Thursday. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
When the Dinsmores bought the Wine Cafe in 2019, they wanted to remodel the liquor store but planned to wait a few years.
The pandemic gave the couple an opportunity to do the project early. With the Wine Cafe closed for part of the past year under state pandemic restrictions, the Dinsmores got to work remodeling the store. The couple also received funding from Region Nine Development Commission to help cover costs.
Dan did most of the remodeling. He gutted the shop, repainting, replacing the floor and lights, and staining the wood.
The off-sale liquor store used to be called the Wine Rack.
“It’s kinda the same thing it already was but it has consistent hours, new products ... and a little nicer aesthetic than it did before,” Emily said. “It’s been fun.”
Emily came up with the name for the store, Wine Cat, last year after looking at wine memes online — many of them involving cats.
“We have a whiny cat at home too, so it makes sense,” she said.
The store has cats incorporated into the theme. Quirky cat art adorns the walls, including a framed painted portrait of a cat dressed like a queen.
Customers who visit the Wine Cat on its opening day will be entered into a drawing for a giant bottle of chardonnay and other prizes. The Dinsmores are planning to hold a grand opening for the shop sometime next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.