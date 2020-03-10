ST. PETER — An investigative journalist who covers immigration and migration issues will speak 7 p.m. today in Alumni Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Moe Lecture guest Aura Bogado’s talk “It’s All a Border: Reporting and Representation in the Margins” will describe her work on stories that focus on children held in federal custody at contracted shelters, residential treatment centers or in secret facilities.
Bogado is a Murrow Award-winning reporter for the podcast “Reveal” from the nonprofit The Center for Investigative Reporting.
Her presentation is open to the public.
The Moe Visiting Lectureship is endowed by Karin and Robert Moe in honor of their daughter, Kris Burke Moe, class of 1984. The event is sponsored by Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies.
