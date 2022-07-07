MANKATO — A revised proposal to build a $38 million complex of residential and commercial space is to go before the Mankato City Council at its next meeting with a new look and some additional amenities.
The Burton, which is to be located along Second Street between Main and Mulberry streets, will now have climate-controlled parking for some tenants, much more office/retail space and a possible rooftop recreational spot for tenants.
During a review of the updated proposal, city staff also asked the developer to commit to not closing Second Street to through traffic during construction.
With hopes of opening downtown Mankato’s largest residential development by the end of 2023, the developer needs to begin construction soon, but that doesn’t mean significant traffic disruption is looming, according to Brian Petzel, a civil engineer with ISG, the project’s engineering and architecture firm. Second Street will likely need to be closed only “for a very short period of time” when upsized utility connections are installed.
“We don’t anticipate it being closed throughout the duration of construction,” Petzel said. “During construction there might be some shoulder closures there but not full street closure.”
The two six-story buildings and accompanying covered parking will fill virtually every inch of the northwestern half of the block, making for a tight construction site. The latest documents filed with the city show 108 apartments and 117,000 square feet of building space tucked into the parcel. (By comparison, Mankato’s Target store is 112,000 square feet). In addition, the project includes 73,000 square feet of covered parking, some of which will now be climate-controlled.
The use of the structure to be built next to Mulberry Street has changed the most since the original plan was submitted to the city last fall. The number of living units in that building has been reduced nearly in half to nine, spread over the fifth and sixth floors with the rest of the building now reserved for office or retail uses.
But the amended design also gives residents a rooftop amenity to enjoy under the revamped proposal. Plans show a trio of large grilling stations with bar-type seating adjacent to each, a lengthy fire pit with outdoor lounge sofas and three picnic tables. The complex will also have an outdoor patio area on the second level connecting the two buildings.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve a conditional-use permit and a design certificate for the project at its July 11 meeting. The conditions, totaling 15 when the permit came to the Planning Commission, cover a range of mostly minor requirements such as enclosures for Dumpsters, some small visual enhancements and the installation of rooftop mechanisms for washing the windows.
“There are no objections from the applicant on any of the other conditions,” Petzel told the Planning Commission, also expressing his confidence that the development would be a clear enhancement for downtown Mankato. “We are putting together a better package this time as far as building aesthetics.”
