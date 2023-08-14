Marcus Erlandson remembers participating in the Soap Box Derby races in Mankato in 1959, ’60 and ‘61, similar to the kids’ races that have taken place the last few years on Shaubut Street. As with today’s races, kids often used the same vehicle each year, making repairs or improvements between race years.
Soap Box Derby started in the 1930s, according to his research, and have run continuously through today except for a break in 2020 due to COVID.
“The heyday was in the 1950s and 1960s when at one point the annual national championship in Akron, Ohio, had the fifth largest attendance of any sporting event in the country,” he said.
The first nationally sanctioned race in Mankato occurred in 1957, based on reports that the one in 1959 was the third annual. He knows it occurred through 1964, when his dad won the “Oil Can Derby” race, but may have ended a bit before 1972 locally.
“Much of the success of the Soap Box Derby until that point was due to the national sponsorship and promotion of Chevrolet. In 1972 Chevrolet ended its sponsorship because the Derby had become ‘outdated and too expensive,’” he discovered.
“During the years I participated, Clements Auto, the local Chevy dealer, ran the entire operation out of its facilities. My guess is that when Chevrolet pulled out, they had to pull out of sponsorship, too.”
The Soap Box Derby was big in Mankato, he said, as it was across the country. It was one of the biggest events each summer, drawing about 2,000 each year. The parade down Front Street including marching bands and floats carrying beauty queens, racers and their cars on flatbed trucks.
