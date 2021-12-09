NORTH MANKATO — A monetary reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people who set fire to playground equipment at Hoover Elementary School Nov. 21.
A press release from North Mankato Police said the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators will provide the reward for an amount of up to $5,000.
Tips may be called in to 1-800-723-2020, a 24-hour line. Callers may remain anonymous.
Playground equipment and a section of wood chips caught fire outside of Hoover Elementary School during the incident on a late Sunday morning. North Mankato Police Lt. Dan Forster said when officers and the fire department arrived at the school they found the blaze had enveloped wood chips and rubber mats in the play area and was burning two pieces of equipment.
Both pieces of playground equipment were heavily damaged. There were no injuries.
