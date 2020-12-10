LE CENTER — Several reports of damaged and stolen road signs have prompted Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason to offer a $300 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the crimes.
Reported incidents occurred in recent weeks in Lanesburgh and Montgomery townships, said a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department.
Evidence indicates the signs were intentionally run over.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 357-4440 and request to speak with an investigator; or send an email to: records@co.le-sueur.mn.us.
