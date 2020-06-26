HENDERSON — Authorities are seeking help in an investigation of a suspected arson.

Rewards are being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of whoever started a recent house fire about three miles north of Henderson, Sibley County Sheriff Patrick Nienaber said in a press release.

First responders and the state fire marshal responded to a call at 6:56 a.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Shawn and Lindsay Kluver residence, 32528 Scenic Byway Road.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering a reward of up to $5,000. The Kluvers are offering an additional $10,000 reward.

Tips about the incident may be called in to a hotline at 1-800-723-2020 and to the Sheriff's Department 507-237-4330 or 1-888-880-4567.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you