HENDERSON — Authorities are seeking help in an investigation of a suspected arson.
Rewards are being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of whoever started a recent house fire about three miles north of Henderson, Sibley County Sheriff Patrick Nienaber said in a press release.
First responders and the state fire marshal responded to a call at 6:56 a.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Shawn and Lindsay Kluver residence, 32528 Scenic Byway Road.
The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering a reward of up to $5,000. The Kluvers are offering an additional $10,000 reward.
Tips about the incident may be called in to a hotline at 1-800-723-2020 and to the Sheriff's Department 507-237-4330 or 1-888-880-4567.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.