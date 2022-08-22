BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth-based broadband company's customers were without internet service for several hours Friday afternoon as the result of vandalism.
Someone used a firearm to shoot holes in a Bevcomm utility box installed near the intersection of 85th Street and 360th Avenue a few miles south of Blue Earth, the Faribault County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.
Bevcomm is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for the costly damage that happened between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., the press release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 526-5148, Ext. 2.
