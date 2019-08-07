WASECA — Police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the identity of a vandal or vandals who have been shooting out vehicle windows in Waseca.
A dozen damaged windows were reported this week. Several reports also were received in mid-July, according to a Waseca Police Department post on Facebook. The damage is occurring overnight and appears to be done by a pellet gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call 507-835-9720.
