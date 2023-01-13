Twenty-five years ago, the hardworking criminal justice community of Kandiyohi County convinced a 12-person jury that Thomas Rhodes killed his wife by pushing her into a lake and ramming her with the hull of his boat until she was dead.
On Friday morning, thanks to the harder-working team on the Great North Innocence Project, the former Mankato man, now 63, walked out of prison a free man.
“I look forward to hugging my sons Eric and Jason, being a good grandfather to my six wonderful grandkids, and having time to create new memories with family and friends,” Rhodes said upon hearing about the news of his release.
Rhodes was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in July 1998. Two years earlier, while the Mankato family vacationed on Green Lake in Spicer, the tragedy that claimed the life of 36-year-old Jane Rhodes took place on the last night of their August 1996 summer getaway. She’d fallen into the water while they were riding in a jet boat across the lake.
Rhodes said she fell into the water accidentally, then he frantically drove the boat in circles looking for her. Authorities alleged Rhodes likely pushed her into the water, then intentionally circled around to strike her with the boat. Her body was discovered 12 hours later by a pair of fishermen.
The Great North Innocence Project has been working with Rhodes since 2013. Rhodes' release, they said, "is the result of a comprehensive review of his case by the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit, a partnership between the Great North Innocence Project and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office."
Their case for Rhodes’ exoneration relies on two factors.
“Investigations by the Great North team and the Conviction Review Unit found significant issues with testimony that was key to the state’s case against Mr. Rhodes,” a statement from the Great North Innocence Project said.
“Nine forensic pathologists reviewed the state’s case and Mrs. Rhodes’ autopsy and all determined that the state’s medical examiner, Dr. Michael McGee, was incorrect in his assessment of Mrs. Rhodes’ injuries.”
Prosecutors alleged, based on McGee's testimony and autopsy report, that Rhodes intentionally grabbed his wife by the neck, pushed her overboard and ran her over multiple times.
Nine other forensic pathologists disagreed with McGee, however, and said Jane Rhodes’ injuries were most likely the result of a single blow to her head, possibly from falling out of the boat or from a single unintentional strike by the boat as Rhodes searched the water. Her injuries also could have resulted from “postmortem dragging along the bottom of the lake; aquatic animals feeding on the face; and postmortem injuries sustained to the body during recovery and transport.”
None of the nine forensic pathologists who examined evidence in the case, the Great North Innocence Project said, would have called her death a murder.
McGee’s reputation, in fact, isn’t stellar at the moment. He’s drawn scrutiny for questionable findings that have led to erroneous convictions over the last two decades.
Among those cases are the recent decision in the United States v. Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., where a federal judge said McGee’s testimony in the case was “so unmoored from a scientific basis that it should not have been received at all.”
In another case, McGee was found to have given false medical evidence in the 2006 conviction of Michael Hansen for the murder of his infant daughter. Hansen, who spent seven years in prison, was later exonerated and compensated by the state.
In addition to the McGee issues, there was another evidentiary misstep by the prosecution.
The Great North Innocence Project uncovered factual inaccuracies in the testimony of Capt. William Chandler, who said Rhodes misled investigators when searching for his wife’s body.
“However, his conclusions were based on the inaccurate claim that the lake water was nearly 30 degrees colder than it actually was on the day of Mrs. Rhodes’ death,” a Great North Innocence Project said.
The outcome of Rhodes’ trial stunned his attorney, Michael Colich.
“As we presented our case, I felt more and more confident that this jury was going to acquit him,” Colich said.
The jury deliberated for 12 hours before returning with guilty verdicts. Colich’s efforts in the courtroom produced what felt like momentum for Rhodes. He persuaded the judge to eliminate two prosecution witnesses. He’d also persuaded the judge to instruct the jury that they could choose to convict Rhodes on a lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
But as the jurors returned from deliberating, it was clear to anyone in the courtroom what their verdict was. As each sat down, they turned their heads to the right and avoided eye contact with Rhodes.
As the verdicts were read, Rhodes’ two young sons wept.
“I was very surprised. Tom was surprised,” Colich said. “Frankly, and I cannot speak for the judge in this case, but I think even he was surprised by the verdict.”
Rhodes’ freedom came Friday. With the help of the Great North Innocence Project and the Conviction Review Unit, they worked out a deal to have Rhodes plead guilty to manslaughter, the penalty for which is about 48 months. With time served, he was able to leave the Moose Lake Correctional Facility Friday morning with his sons.
His murder convictions have been officially vacated. Rhodes is the first person freed from incarceration after case review by the Conviction Review Unit.
Minnesota’s CRU is only the fourth in the U.S. to operate statewide as a partnership with the state Attorney General’s Office, rather than with an individual county prosecutor’s office. To date nationwide, CRUs have helped initiate the exoneration of 666 people.
