MANKATO — With Friday's announcement that 80s rock band Warrant will perform at Mankato's RibFest, the festival's musical lineup — which includes the Gin Blossoms, Gear Daddies and Lita Ford — is complete.
Warrant, known for classic hits "Cherry Pie" and "Heaven," will perform with Ford and the band FireHouse on what organizers are calling "80s Night."
This year's RibFest, the 24th year of the popular event, takes place Aug. 4-7 at Riverfront Park with music at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
The entertainment lineup includes the following artists:
■ Thursday: Craig Morgan with Little Texas and the Jensen Sisters
■ Friday: "80s Night" with Lita Ford, FireHouse and Warrant
■ Saturday: Gin Blossoms, Gear Daddies, Jacuzzi Puma
■ Sunday: City Mouse with Mary Jane Alm.
Warrant will certainly play the hits. But for fans who haven't kept up with Warrant, the band has changed a bit. Lead singer from the 80s version, Jani Lane, died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.
The Gear Daddies have been a Minnesota favorite for 30 years with hits "Stupid Boy," "Color of Her Eyes," and, of course, "(I Wanna Drive) The Zamboni."
The Gin Blossoms are making a return to RibFest, having last played here when the event was held downtown.
A limited number of reserved seats will be available for the Aug 4-6 shows. Tickets are $39.50, and include a reserved seat, two free beverages and a RibFest/Mankato Brewery can cooler.
Advance sale tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com. More information can be found at ribfestmankato.com or by calling 507-389-3000.
General admission prices and times are as follows:
■ Thursday: 5– 11 p.m., $10 advance, $15 day of show.
■ Friday: 5–11:30 p.m., $10 advance, $15 day of show.
■ Saturday: Noon–11:30 p.m., free from noon–3 p.m., $10 advance, $15 day of show starting at 3 p.m.
■ Sunday: Noon-11:30 p.m., free all day.
This year's ribbers include: Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ, Big Boned BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, Cowboys BBQ and Rib Co. and BBQ King Smokehouse.
