MANKATO — People looking to focus on eating, drinking and listening at the 25th annual RibFest Thursday through Sunday can avoid the hassle of searching for nearby parking by using shuttle buses running between downtown Mankato and Riverfront Park.
On Thursday and Friday, riders can use the regular Mankato Transit Route 7, which runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from downtown along Riverfront Drive to the Riverfront Park area, returning to the city center via Second Street.
A special RibFest Shuttle will run from downtown to the park from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday and from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Both buses have downtown stops at the Second Street ramp (between Hickory and Jackson streets), the Cherry Street ramp (on Cherry near the intersection with Front Street) and on the Riverfront Drive side of the civic center.
The buses drop off and pick up RibFest attendees on Rock Street near the railroad tracks.
A map of the routes and parking options can be found with the online version of this story at mankatofreepress.com. The shuttle service is free.
RibFest features live music performed by local and national bands in the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and ribs made by ribbers from across the country. More information on the event, including the musical lineup, can be found at ribfestmankato.com.
