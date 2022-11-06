The Rev. Gregory Schaffer, a Catholic priest in New Ulm in the early 1960s, hoped to raise awareness of the plight of the poor after being assigned to serve as a pastor in a destitute Central American community in 1963.
So in 1972, Schaffer walked from his hometown of St. Paul in Minnesota to the place of his life's calling — San Lucas Mission in Guatemala. Along the 3,087 miles, he shared the message with whoever would listen: Extreme poverty was within walking distance of everyone, but it doesn't need to be.
A half-century after "The Walk" and a decade after his death, Schaffer made enough of a splash that the waves continue to roll outward. One could be seen washing across the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail last week between Waterville and Faribault.
Dan Herbeck, a New Ulm native who recalled collecting change as a child for Schaffer's mission, was connecting with 14-year-old Mitchell Gibbs of Faribault for a bike ride. Herbeck had just finished commemorating "The Walk" by biking the American portion of the route taken by Schaffer and his two Guatemalan walking companions 50 years earlier.
Because of dangerous conditions in parts of Mexico, Herbeck couldn't trace the entire trip to San Lucas Toliman by bike — stopping at the United States' southern border. While he was successful in generating funds and attention for the mission, Herbeck's ride was more than 1,000 miles short of matching the entire journey to Guatemala.
Mitchell, a Boy Scout and altar boy who had twice volunteered at the San Lucas Mission, was inspired by Herbeck's effort and decided to help out by contributing the final 1,299 miles still needed to reach 3,087.
"I just started thinking, if he can do that I can do it just in my town," Mitchell said.
So the eighth-grader started riding while seeking donations for the mission, hoping to tally enough contributions to finance the construction of a house for a San Lucas family.
Through his volunteerism in Guatemala, particularly during a month-long immersion trip when he was 10, he saw the dirt floors of the local homes, the bugs and rain that came through the corn-stalk walls. And Mitchell said he saw how the people's meager earnings forced them to live day-to-day, which continued the cycle of poverty.
"Basically any money you get is spent for food or essentials of living," he said. "... If you barely have enough money to feed your family, then you can't spend money to send your kids to school or build a better home so your children can sleep well and have time to study."
So he's pedaling his bike around Faribault and along the Sakatah Trail and peddling the idea that a donation for some impoverished folks in Central America would be a nice thing for south-central Minnesotans to consider.
"Just to know you can help others because we all need help in different parts of our lives," he said. "We can help people down in Guatemala now. And then the people down there will help others. And just kind of that ripple effect."
As Herbeck neared the Mexican border and the end of his cycling marathon, he heard word of the teenager back in Minnesota tackling the final 1,299 miles.
"He called and said 'I just have to talk to this kid,'" said Andrea Gibbs, Mitchell's mother.
On Herbeck's drive back to Minnesota, he stopped along the way for speaking engagements focused on his ride, on the fight against poverty and on Schaffer's work. And now there was a new addition to the speech.
"He shared Mitchell's story at schools in Texas and Oklahoma and said several of the schools had kids so excited that they are planning their own bike-riding fundraising efforts to follow Mitchell's example — You don't have to be an adult to help others. Kids can make a difference too," Andrea said. "Mitchell was inspired by Dan's example. Now other kids are already following Mitchell's example."
Andrea and Jeremy Gibbs are graduates of Minnesota State University in Mankato and were active in the Catholic Newman Center, which connected them to the San Lucas Mission and allowed them to get to know Schaffer.
"Mitchell met him when he was really young but my husband and I knew him really well," Andrea said.
So she was aware of the extraordinary journey Schaffer took in 1972. Years later, when they were traveling by foot in Guatemala, Schaffer made a reference to the possible ramifications of those 3,087 miles on his joints and muscles.
"He was complaining of some pain. He said, 'I wonder if that's still from 'The Walk'?'"
The wear and tear might have been caused, too, by his nearly 50 years of relentless effort on behalf of the people of San Lucas Toliman, working with residents and countless Minnesota volunteers to help build and maintain whatever the community needed — including a school, a hospital, an agricultural education program, homes, cooking stoves ... . And all the while, he preached Christianity, emphasizing liberation theology.
When Andrea Gibbs heard about her son's plans, she worried a bit about the wear and tear 1,299 miles of biking might cause to his already strained schedule. Along with Boy Scouts and church, Mitchell is busy with archery, tennis and robotics teams and regularly volunteers at a nursing home and the local food shelf.
But Herbeck's enthusiasm about Mitchell's endeavor was energizing, as was news of those kids in Oklahoma and Texas planning to ride their own bikes to raise funds for the poor.
"The ripple effect of doing good is so amazing!" Andrea said.
Mitchell has already topped 300 miles — a mark he hit during Thursday's ride with Herbeck.
So she expects her son will reach his goal — possibly with some mileage on an indoor stationary bike — by Jan. 29, which is the 50th anniversary of the day Schaffer strode into San Lucas Toliman at the end of "The Walk."
"I wonder what Father Gregory would think," she said, maybe answering her own question when remembering the words he spoke in the face of pretty much every daunting challenge. "Father Gregory always said, 'Together we can.'"
Anyone interested in donating on behalf of Mitchell's biking fundraiser can do so via the Friends of San Lucas website at https://sanlucasmission.org/ and referencing Mitchell's efforts in the donation's comments section.
