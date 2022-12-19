MANKATO — The current weather may not seem conducive to major outdoor construction, but work is scheduled to begin in two or three weeks on a $5.67 million riverbank stabilization project in Mankato.
Plans to armor the Minnesota River's east bank have been years in the making. After multiple efforts to seek state funding, followed by a lengthy process to obtain permits to alter the landscape along the bank and then some challenges in controlling the cost, the ground-breaking is coming soon.
"The contractor is planning on starting major construction activities in early January," said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
And the timing is actually fairly good for a project that involves operating heavy equipment along a river and placing riprap above and below the normal water line.
"Current site conditions are anticipated to be favorable for construction," McCarty said. "With the river at a lower level than typical, it reduces the challenges that come with working near or under water. We anticipate the contractor making favorable progress throughout the winter as the temperatures allow."
The changes to the bank — which will make it similar to other Mankato segments of the river already riprapped as part of previous flood-control efforts — aim to drastically reduce the amount of erosion when the river is running at high levels. Once planned for more than 3,000 feet of the bank, the project has been scaled back to under 2,000 and is now focused in the area of the regional sewage treatment plant.
Officially named the Water Resource Recovery Facility, the plant is "one of the city's most critical assets," according to McCarty. It provides wastewater treatment to seven area communities and also supplies treated water for use in cooling a local power plant. In addition, the plant's proficiency at removing phosphorus from wastewater before returning it to the Minnesota River is such that Mankato can provide phosphorus credits to two industries and three communities upstream, allowing them to postpone costly upgrades to their own treatment systems.
State lawmakers were persuaded of the plant's regional value, providing the funding to prevent its future from being jeopardized by the encroaching river.
"By investing now in stabilization of the riverbank it prevents a much more costly impact to the facility in the future," McCarty said.
The project was originally going to extend the riprap farther upstream along Riverfront Park, aiming to provide long-term protection to the amphitheater, riverside trail and other amenities there. But first, a number of regulatory agencies needed to review the city's plans. The Department of Natural Resources had some reservations about the loss of trees and natural shoreland, but it was the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that caused the project to be scaled back.
The MPCA ruled that the city needed to remove debris dumped on the riverbank decades ago in any area where the erosion control work disrupted the soil. City officials had intended to leave most of that material in place or reuse it if the bank needed to be reshaped prior to adding the stone riprap.
The need to remove so much earth and replace it with clean fill pushed the estimated cost of the work from $7 million to $10.5 million, prompting the reduction in the size of the project. With revisions in designs required, it also delayed the start of the work, originally set to start in June and last five to six months.
Drought-stricken 2022 might have made for better summertime conditions for riverside construction, but the option of doing much of the work this winter appeared to be appealing to a couple of contractors. Four firms bid on the revised project, which was predicted to cost about $6.6 million. Two were above the engineer's estimate, but two were below, including a $5.7 million bid by Rachel Contracting of St. Michael.
With the later start, even a long winter might not be enough to get the project done before the spring snowmelt. The contract awarded to Rachel Contracting sets a final completion date of Oct. 1, meaning the firm will probably have the option of pausing work during high-water periods and resuming in the summer or early fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.