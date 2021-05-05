MANKATO — After much speculation during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data showing Minnesota had a rise in overdose deaths in 2020 came as no surprise.
The Minnesota Department of Health released preliminary data this week for 2020 showing a 27% increase in drug overdose deaths. Compared to the 792 Minnesotans who died from overdoses in 2019, the total jumped to 1,008 in 2020.
The extent of the rise was both shocking and unsurprising at the same time, said Jasmin Boelter, counselor supervisor at Garden City’s Wellcome Manor residential treatment facility for women.
“Addiction is an isolating disease and people are absolutely isolated during this pandemic,” she said.
Overdose numbers for south-central Minnesota counties aren’t yet available, but the Mankato area wasn't immune from having fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2020 and the recent years leading up to it.
The state’s newly released numbers also come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a similar jump in overdoses nationwide during the first six months of the pandemic.
In Minnesota, the rise in overdoses wasn’t driven by any single substance. Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased by 81%, but commonly prescribed opioids such as hydrocodone increased by 53%.
Heroin overdose deaths rose by 15%, while methamphetamine and other psychostimulant deaths went up by 44%, and cocaine overdose deaths jumped up by 41%.
Methamphetamine use has been the most common addiction Wellcome Manor deals with among its patient population, Boelter said. Synthetic opioid use also has been more common over the last year.
It’s a discouraging development because recent overdose deaths in the Mankato area occurred after people with addictions unknowingly used drugs laced with highly potent fentanyl.
“Not because they don’t care,” Boelter said. “They do care, but the manufacturers of drugs of abuse are cutting the drugs with fentanyl.”
In response to the statewide overdose rise, state health officials stressed the need to amplify prevention efforts, connect more people to treatment services and increase access to naloxone.
“The last year has been incredibly challenging and demonstrates the need for increased public health measures,” said Dana Farley, the health department’s drug overdose prevention supervisor, in a release.
With the state’s budget set to be highly scrutinized coming out of the pandemic, Boelter said cuts to prevention and treatment programming should also be avoided. Raising reimbursement rates for providing treatment could also help.
Boelter also asked for people to have a better understanding of how addictions work so those experiencing it are more willing to step forward for help.
“People don’t choose to have their lives ruined by addiction,” she said. “It happens as a result of addiction.”
The mother of a man who died of a fentanyl-involved overdose in Mankato in 2020 had a similar message when she shared his story in April.
Judy Greske said her son, Jason Dobosenski, 36, was a smart, compassionate guy whose interests included politics and world history. By talking about who he was, Greske said, she hoped to humanize addiction and make others more comfortable coming forward for help.
