The latest flood forecast outlook isn’t bringing any good news.
“We continue to have a well above normal chance of widespread spring flooding,” said the National Weather Service forecast released Thursday.
Excessive rains last year means soils are super saturated. Winter river flows are much higher than normal and recent heavy, wet snows have added a lot of water content on the landscape.
“As usual, spring precipitation and temperature patterns in the coming weeks to months will determine the snowmelt rate and runoff timing,” the report said.
As of Monday, the water equivalent in the snow in most of southern Minnesota ranged from 3 to 5 inches.
The latest forecast increased the flood risk slightly from the last forecast made two weeks ago.
The Minnesota River and other rivers are flowing in the 90th percentile range for this time of year.
As of Wednesday, soil moisture in a large swath of southern and south-central Minnesota was in the 99th percentile, with soil moisture in southwest Minnesota in the 95th percentile.
The University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca reports that frost depths are about normal for this time of year, at 14 inches. The center reports 6 inches of snow on the ground.
Despite the current warmup and expected above-average temperatures through next week, temps in southern Minnesota were below normal in the second and third week of February.
The climate outlook for March suggests near normal temperatures in Minnesota.
All along the Minnesota River there is near certainty of spring flooding. From now through April there is a 67% chance of flooding in Mankato, a 90% chance in New Ulm and a 93% chance in Henderson, according to the outlook.
Upriver, there is an 84% chance of flooding at Granite Falls, a 77% chance at Montevideo and a 68% chance in Morton. Downriver, Jordan has a 77% chance of flooding.
The Red River Valley also is bracing for flooding even though precipitation in February so far has been well below normal across eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The higher risk of flooding comes from the well above normal soil moisture along with above normal snowpack remaining across most of the basin. The current snow-water equivalent across most of the basin remains at 3 to 5 inches.
The next flood outlook is due March 12.
