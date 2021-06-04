MANKATO — Volunteers are needed to help clean up riverbanks 1 p.m. Saturday at Land of Memories Park.
Love Your Waterways is sponsored by Mankato Rotary ECO Club in partnership with Blue Earth Project.
The inaugural family-friendly activity will include an educational river ecology program. Beverages and snacks will be provided; however, participants should bring cups or water bottles for their use.
To volunteer, register at: forms.gle/Jyc1fDhT2mHe5eyq6.
