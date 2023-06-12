MANKATO — The 15th Minnesota River Congress will be Thursday at the Kato Ballroom.
The event is free and no registration is needed. It's open to anyone interested in the Minnesota River, its 13 major tributaries, lakes, wetlands, surface and groundwater in the watershed.
There will be updates on the Minnesota River Watershed’s new Water Storage Program and progress and strategies for securing additional funding. Problems from drainage will be discussed and input taken on potential actions to mitigate and improve conditions.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and opening remarks by Scott Sparlin and Dave Zentner are at 6:45. The water storage update is at 7 p.m. Discussions of ongoing dredging costs on the lower Minnesota River and land drainage issues will follow at 8:15 p.m., with the event ending at 9 p.m.
