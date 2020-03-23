MANKATO — River Hills Mall will close temporarily beginning Tuesday, apart from some retailers with exterior-facing entrances
The decision comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mall was operating under reduced hours since last week.
Brookfield Properties, which owns River Hills Mall, announced the temporary closure Monday.
"While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources," a statement from Brookfield read. "For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.