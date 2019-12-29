In May, Mankato hockey boosters proposed a new ice rink at the intersection of Highway 14 and North Victory Drive, estimated the cost at $18 million, and asked the city to pay roughly half the price.
Seven months later, the City Council has been presented with a report indicating the proposed facility will be much more expensive than projected — as much as $26 million — and that much of the promised private fundraising is based on the sale of naming rights.
But the report — totaling dozens of documents and hundreds of pages — also suggests that several alternatives for new indoor rinks are available, some of which might be substantially cheaper than the plan presented by the Mankato Area Hockey Association. One option would attach the new arena to River Hills Mall’s north side, replacing the closed Sears store.
Brookfield Properties, the owner of River Hills, has indicated a willingness to donate the site, according to the report distributed to the City Council.
“We’re just sort of open to dialogue at this point, expressing potential interest,” said River Hills General Manager Andy Wilke in an interview with The Free Press. “... Retail is evolving a lot, so looking at some of the potential alternatives is important.”
The company is exploring a variety of new uses for its malls nationwide, including apartments and condos, restaurants, recreational facilities and fitness centers.
The report to the City Council stated that River Hills is “interested in providing the site at no cost.” That wouldn’t necessarily make it free. The city has already examined whether the Sears building could be transformed into a recreational facility and found it would be more expensive to attempt to reuse the building than to build a new structure. That’s even more true with an ice arena, which requires specialized designs for the plumbing and humidity control demanded by ice-making equipment.
So using the site would mean first demolishing the Sears building and preparing the land for construction of an ice rink, the cost of which has not yet been determined.
According to the report, other options for new indoor ice in Mankato include:
- Adding another rink at All Seasons Arena — which would only be possible with the purchase, demolition and relocation of a pair of apartment buildings but could still be done at a projected cost of $15.3 million.
- Building a rink on the back side of the Mankato Civic Center — which would mean razing and rebuilding a large parking ramp but could be accomplished at an estimated cost of $17 million.
- Resurrecting a past plan to construct a large new building across Riverfront Drive — connected to the civic center by a skyway — with ice rinks and possible other uses. That idea, however, carries an anticipated $50.6 million price tag and would only be feasible if state assistance could be obtained from the Legislature.
- Looking at property already owned by local governments, including North Mankato’s Caswell Park sports complex, land adjacent to public schools or in existing Mankato parks — which could be the least expensive alternative, according to the report to the council.
MAHA facility cost grows
A new indoor ice arena is just one of numerous proposed athletics facilities seeking a share of Mankato’s local sales tax revenue. The list, ranging from upgrades to the municipal swimming pool to the expansion of softball fields, totals more than $35 million. Available revenue from the sales tax in the next eight years is predicted to be no more than $25 million.
City Manager Pat Hentges’ skepticism about the cost estimates and revenue projections for the Victory Drive arena has been clear almost since the proposal was released by the Mankato Area Hockey Association. Hentges detailed his concerns in a July meeting with MAHA board members. He reiterated the concerns in an October email — with City Council members copied in — stating costs of construction and operations, as well as promised private revenue sources, needed to be pinned down before the city could consider moving forward.
“If there’s a lesson learned, it’s the boondoggle that occurred in the financing of the Vadnais Heights arena project,” Hentges wrote.
That $26 million facility north of St. Paul, which included a sports dome along with two ice rinks, was built upon a promise that revenue from users would cover operating costs with enough left over to pay off bonds issued by the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Authority to finance the construction. Revenue projections turned out to be wildly inflated, the financing plan failed, city leaders backed out of the project, the city’s credit rating plunged, and Ramsey County eventually agreed to purchase and operate the sports center for $9.8 million — barely a third of its original cost.
The new report to the Mankato City Council lists continued concerns about the Victory Drive proposal. Kent Schwickert — the owner of the land and someone MAHA’s proposal stated would donate land for the ice rink — hasn’t committed to the donation, according to the report.
In fact, at a July 2 meeting with city officials and owners of adjacent land, Schwickert said MAHA had not even talked to him about the idea.
“Kent made it clear that he had no contact with MAHA to this point, and that no agreement had been made,” according to a meeting summary, which also stated that Schwickert wasn’t ruling out the idea but wasn’t willing to make a commitment to a donation.
Todd Snell, the owner of an adjacent parcel that would potentially provide parking for the rink, said at the same meeting that he had talked to the Mankato YMCA about donating his land for a new eastside Y.
City officials are also concerned about the millions of dollars that would be needed to bring roads and utilities to the site, now a farm field, and the lack of a specific proposal by MAHA or developers of neighboring property to cover those costs.
The report states the proposed arena is 81,000 square feet and is 15,000 square feet larger than a typical two-sheet ice arena — something that drives up the cost. And MAHA’s pledge to generate $9 million in private sector donations for the project rests partly on selling of naming rights for the building, each rink, the concessions stand and other components — revenue the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission recommends be reserved for the ongoing costs of operating a facility, not building it.
The report also questions the solidity of the projected revenue from rink users. Under council policy, that annual revenue needs to reach certain thresholds to cover operational costs, and as much as $493,000 in sales tax revenue would need to be set aside annually to finance future maintenance/replacement projects at the rink.
“Really, the conclusion is what was proposed is not feasible,” Hentges said in an interview. “There are some options that are affordable, however.”
River Hills rink
The Sears-site proposal is the most recent option to arise and one that’s particularly intriguing to city officials, although several issues need to be nailed down.
The hockey rink would need to be publicly owned, so River Hills would have to be willing to transfer ownership of the site. An agreement would need to be reached with River Hills regarding any city costs related to “common area” expenses because the rink would be attached to mall corridors. And utilities might need to be relocated.
“Overall, this option seems promising provided the issues summarized above can be resolved,” Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel wrote in an Oct. 29 memo. “Possible advantages of this site is that it is fully developed from an infrastructure perspective and conforms to several goals of the Mankato Strategic Plan including reuse of existing vacant commercial spaces and supporting the repositioning of a large commercial property.”
Two weeks earlier, Wilke formalized the mall’s interest in pursuing the idea.
“As my team looks to the future of our property, we are acutely aware we need to evolve our traditional business model in order to stay relevant,” Wilke wrote in an Oct. 16 letter to Hentges. “... River Hills Mall is potentially willing to be an active financial partner with the city of Mankato on a regional recreation project on our property including the redevelopment of existing facilities, development of new facilities, or a combination thereof.”
In an interview, Wilke said that could involve an ice rink but could also include other indoor sports/recreation facilities. A board member at Visit Mankato, the local convention and visitors bureau, Wilke said such a project could be mutually beneficial for the mall and the community.
“I think Mankato has a unique opportunity here to do something special that could really put us on the map as that regional economic hub,” he said.
The River Hills rink could be appealing to local hockey families, allowing parents to run errands in the mall after dropping the kids off for practice. The rink could also be attractive for tournaments, giving parents and siblings of players from visiting teams the opportunity to catch a movie, eat at the food court or shop between games — without ever stepping outdoors.
Even when tournaments are held at All Seasons Arena or elsewhere in Mankato or North Mankato, River Hills is a destination for families looking to kill some time or some hunger pangs.
“We see that traffic from sports events wherever they’re held,” Wilke said.
As for the issues that need to be resolved, he cautioned that a lot of discussion is still needed while also indicating the city shouldn’t necessarily assume River Hills will be looking for help covering energy, security and other “common area” costs.
“I don’t think it’s an expectation,” Wilke said. “I think that is ‘Step 400’ and we’re on ‘Step 3.’”
Expanding existing rinks
Mankato now has indoor ice in just three locations — the Mankato Curling Club, All Seasons Arena and the Mankato Civic Center. Adding a rink or two at either of the current hockey arenas could allow existing ice-making equipment to be shared with the new rink, but both All Seasons Arena and the civic center have no adjacent open space large enough to host even a single new sheet of ice.
So an expansion of hockey facilities would be contingent on purchasing adjacent buildings and tearing them down. The most likely option for the civic center would be placing the new rink where the Civic Center Parking Ramp now sits, which would require a new ramp to be constructed nearby.
At All Seasons Arena, apartment buildings to the north totaling 96 units would need to be purchased and demolished before a new sheet of ice could be added. Hentges said any purchase of the apartment buildings would likely be contingent on the owners agreeing to build new apartments to replace the lost residential units.
Expanding All Seasons Arena is projected to cost $15.3 million with about $5 million of that dedicated to the purchase of the private property, relocating roads and preparing the site for construction. Adding a rink to the civic center is estimated to carry a $17 million price tag, although city officials believe it might be eligible for some state funding. The cost estimate includes demolition and replacement of the ramp, Hentges said.
The most expensive option — a new complex across Riverfront Drive from the civic center totaling $50 million — would include two “stacked” sheets of ice in a two-story building. The concept is so expensive, it would require substantial funding from the Legislature, according to the report to the council.
Hentges’ message to the council regarding the $50 million option will be simple: “I’d just say, ‘You can’t afford it.’”
The cost estimates for the other options — River Hills Mall, the civic center and All Seasons Arena — are based on building a single sheet of ice initially and continuing to use the two existing sheets at All Seasons. MAHA’s Victory Drive rink would include two sheets to start with room to add a third. And the MAHA proposal assumes that only one of the sheets at All Seasons would continue to be maintained and used with the other possibly converted to an artificial-turf field for other sports.
Still seeking Victory
MAHA leaders defend the viability of the Victory Drive/Highway 14 facility, suggesting the city’s $26 million cost estimate is inflated and that ideas are available to cut the overall expense of the project without abandoning it completely.
“We still think it’s a very viable option and we hope the council will help us get that project done,” said Eric Boelter, one of a handful of MAHA board members who have been working with the city on the proposal.
Prospective donors like the site, it offers great accessibility for local hockey families, it would be attractive for regional youth hockey tournaments, and it would be part of larger development that would benefit the city, Boelter said.
Ice rinks downtown would likely be more expensive, parking would be a problem, and it would be more difficult for families dropping off kids and for younger players lugging equipment, he said. Expanding All Seasons Arena is also less than ideal because the building compares poorly with facilities in comparable cities in Minnesota. It has cramped corridors, and replacement of some of the facility’s ice-making equipment is going to be needed in coming years at a cost that could reach $4 million.
“Why put $4 million into a poor facility when you could move that money to a facility the city could be proud of?” Boelter said.
MAHA is willing to listen to new ideas for indoor ice sheets, even while making the case for the Victory Drive arena.
“We’ve got to explore all options to get that constructed and we’ll continue to explore all options,” he said.
The completely unacceptable option for MAHA is doing nothing. Boelter pointed to a study conducted five years ago showing high demand for ice time in Mankato.
“Since then, we’ve added 100 skaters,” he said. “This is a community need.”
