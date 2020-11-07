MANKATO — Since stores and food court businesses at River Hills Mall began reopening on June 19, the premier shopping center in the region has steadily come back to life.
“Things are going well considering we were closed for 55 days,” said Manager Andy Wilke.
“We’ve been trying to manage our way out of that shutdown. We reduced hours and are starting to see our traffic pick up. We saw traffic get back to strong levels around Labor Day weekend, so that’s good to see.”
The mall reopened on the same week a new mask mandate passed by the city went into effect, a mandate that was soon followed by a statewide mandate. While some stores opened immediately, several others didn’t come back online for a few weeks, with the movie theaters reopening on July 10.
Now the mall is preparing for the holiday season, albeit with shorter than usual hours and some other adjustments. Still, Wilke said, they’re excited to see the relative normalcy of the season arriving.
“We’re excited for the holidays. Santa will be in the mall, but it will be a different experience. They can visit with him at a distance but not sit on his lap.”
Since reopening, the mall has been operating on shorter hours but will go back to normal hours for the upcoming holiday season.
Wilke said that even with shorter hours some retailers have struggled to find enough staff to stay open the same hours as the mall.
“We’re very flexible with our tenants. Not all our retailers are able to follow those mall hours because of staffing challenges.” He said many stores faced staffing challenges before the pandemic and it has become more challenging since.
Wilke said some retailers have permanently closed during the pandemic. “It’s a trend we see across the country. It’s sad to see but not unexpected. Those retailers that were in trouble before COVID, COVID just accelerated it.”
While the mall lost anchor tenants Sears and Herberger’s in recent years, another anchor, JCPenney, has a brighter future than it did a few years ago. JCPenney closed hundreds of stores across the country and filed for bankruptcy protection.
Recently two property groups that own most of the malls in the country, bought JCPenney with the idea of leading them out of bankruptcy and maintaining them as tenants in their malls.
Brookfield Asset Management, which owns River Hills Mall, and Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, recently closed on the purchase of JCPenney.
Forbes reports that Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, will continue to operate the company under the new ownership.
“She says that her team remains laser focused on implementing their plan for renewal by offering compelling merchandise, driving traffic, and delivering an engaging experience to achieve true growth and build a results-minded culture,” Forbes reports.
Wilke said he’s excited to see JCPenney recovering, saying it is a valuable asset for the mall.
Target, Scheels and Barnes & Noble remain the other major stores at River Hills.
Wilke said they are also seeing some hopeful news on the leasing front, with some retailers looking to add stores.
“Some are seeing an opportunity to expand their portfolios, so we could see new leases coming in 2021.”
